Lions Linebacker Frustrated With Fine Appeal
Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone does not have an extensive history of racking up NFL fines.
Following a road loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, the veteran defender was assessed a fine of $12,172 for uneccessary roughness.
Detroit's defensive captain made the decision to appeal the fine.
This week, Anzalone received a letter that detailed the league ruled his tripping was incidental, but would only reduce the fine amount by a total of $2,434.
“On appeal, Mr. Anzalone denied that he committed the violation. He further contended that regardless of whether or not he committed the violation, his fine should be reduced or rescinded because he had no intention of tripping the runner," the official ruling letter explained. "Rather he was in full speed mode when his opponent made a good football move and as he tried to stop, his momentum brought his leg up.
“His player representative contended that the tripping fine is for when a player is out of the play and trips the runner to get him down, however in this play Mr. Anzalone brought the runner down with his hands and there was no intent to trip his opponent.I have reviewed the video and determined that it clearly shows that Mr. Anzalone committed the violation in question. However, I have determined that his contact on the play in question was incidental and the fine should be reduced.”
The issue Anzalone would naturally take issue is the league felt the violation was not intentional, but would still levy a fine against a player not known for being dirty.
Anzalone shared on social media, "Admitting it was incidental but still a$9K fine??? I just don't understand."
Anzalone was last fined in 2023.
Support for Commanders coach
Dan Campbell can relate to the plight of Commanders coach Dan Quinn.
The NFC East squad will be without quarterback Jayden Daniels for the foreseeable future, after suffering a dislocated elbow in the fourth-quarter of a game the Commanders were not going to win.
Campbell was asked if he feels for Quinn, who expressed he has been thinking about his decision non-stop lately, indicating he made a clear mistake.
“Yeah, I do. You can’t second-guess that," said Campbell. "That’s me, you can’t. He just got back and I’m sure get him in a rhythm, a flow. So, I think it’s hard to second-guess that. And I know hindsight, all this and that. But yeah, I do feel for him. But I don’t feel like he should have to feel that way. Try to get your guy going back in a rhythm and it’s unfortunate. I hate that for JD, man. That’s tough. But it’s not his fault.”