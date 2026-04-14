Lions Linked to Tennessee Cornerback Coming Back From ACL Injury

One thing is for certain, NFL draft information is not going to be coming directly out of the Detroit Lions Allen Park Performance Center.

Speaking with reporters on a videoconference Tuesday afternoon, NFL draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah indicated the Lions are very "tight-lipped" internally about their draft plans.

But, the former NFL scout indicated he had been in contact with those around the league that are close to the Lions, and proceeded to share what he had been learning from those talks in a 60-minute call.

When asked about what the Lions could accomplish at No. 17, Jeremiah spoke about two offensive linemen he was hearing about, but then added a cornerback option that could present general manager Brad Holmes and the personnel department a challenge.

"And then the corner situation," Jeremiah stated. "The fascinating one is going to be Jermod McCoy."

Last season, McCoy missed the entire year for the Tennessee Volunteers, as he rehabbed a torn anterior cruciate ligament.

"Jermod McCoy has top-10 talent from 2024. It’s legit. All his tape there is as good as anything you’ll see in this draft. He plays big, he’s explosive," said Jeremiah. "But the change of direction, not totally there yet. So, how much risk is associated with that? Does that cause him to slide or fall? A little bit of a gamble there with the health situation. But man, if he’s there and you pull the trigger and you hit on it, you’ve got a dynamic difference-maker."

The 20-year-old did not test at the scouting combine, but clocked an impressive 4.38 in the 40-yard dash at his pro day.

Offensive linemen that could interest Lions

Detroit has been linked to several offensive lineman in the early rounds of the upcoming draft.

While the team is not forced into choosing a tackle, many believe the team could benefit from an early selection who has the potential to become the left or right tackle of the future.

"The two tackle names that came up in a lot of my conversations for them were Kadyn Proctor and Monroe Freeling," said Jeremiah. "I don’t know that they’re both there, but a good chance that one of them is. Those two players would make some sense for them with where they're picking."

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