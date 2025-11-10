Lions' Offensive Line Rebounds: 'I Could Have Called Any Play'
Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold and the team's offensive line both endured injury scares in the Lions' 44-22 win against the Washington Commanders Sunday.
Arnold, for one, suffered a concussion, marking another frustrating setback in what has been an up-and-down second season for the defensive back.
Arnold exited the game late in the first half, heading to the locker room without his helmet at the two-minute warning.
The team quickly ruled him out for the remainder of the contest, ending his afternoon after he had recorded two total tackles and one pass defensed.
In his absence, veteran Rock Ya-Sin stepped in to handle outside corner duties opposite Amik Robertson.
Lions center Graham Glasgow (back) also departed the game toward the end of the opening half, only to return in the second half. While he was out, backup lineman Trystan Colon handled the duties at center.
In the postgame, Glasgow told The Detroit News that his back "was fine" and that he'll be "okay."
Glasgow and his offensive line counterparts opened up lanes for Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery all afternoon long. The popular running back duo amassed 213 yards and two touchdowns on 30 total carries, with Gibbs leading the way with a game-high 142 yards.
The offensive line also kept Detroit signal-caller Jared Goff upright all game. He completed 25-of-33 passes for 320 yards and three touchdowns in the Week 10 tilt.
“You could just feel the line of scrimmage move today," Lions head man Dan Campbell expressed after the game. "Honestly I feel like we could've called anything today and they were going to make it work. They took it over, man. Guys were unbelievable."
As for Arnold, his injury occurred just as it seemed he had begun to find a rhythm in Detroit’s secondary.
Entering the matchup, the Alabama product had allowed a 38.1 passer rating against since Week 4, the second-best mark among all NFL cornerbacks during that span.
Arnold’s progress had been especially evident a week earlier against Minnesota, when he secured his first career interception against Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy and tallied a career-high three pass breakups.
The performance looked like a breakout moment for the 2024 first-round pick, showcasing the instincts and physicality that made him such a coveted prospect coming out of Alabama.
Still, consistency has been hard to find for the 22-year-old.
According to Pro Football Focus, Arnold carried an overall grade of 47.2 through the first nine weeks of the season, including a 48.5 coverage grade, ranking 97th out of 106 qualified cornerbacks.
His tackling and coverage have occasionally been suspect, and Sunday’s injury now halts what had appeared to be an encouraging midseason turnaround.
The concussion is the latest in a string of physical setbacks for Arnold, who also missed two games earlier this year — Week 6 against Kansas City and Week 7 vs. Tampa Bay — with a shoulder injury.
If Arnold is forced to miss a substantial amount of time, the Lions will likely continue to rely upon Ya-Sin and Robertson.
For now, Detroit can only hope its young cornerback clears concussion protocol quickly and continues building on the flashes of promise he has shown when healthy.