Lions Offensive Line Seeking to Fix Issues, Stay 'Clear-Headed'
The Detroit Lions are going to make it work up front against the Washington Commanders, but there may be players shifting around.
Penei Sewell and Taylor Decker, both of the team's starting tackles, did not participate Wednesday with shoulder injuries while Christian Mahogany is headed to IR after suffering a broken bone in his leg. As a result, the Lions will have to replace at least one starter for Sunday's game and beyond.
Lions coach Dan Campbell noted that the team has experienced personnel up front, and could turn to players such as Kayode Awosika and Trystan Colon on the interior. Between the two players, they have 102 games and 15 starts of NFL experience.
Another option, specifically at tackle if Sewell or Decker are unable to go, is Dan Skipper. However, Skipper was also among the players who did not practice with a back injury.
“Well, I think we’ll start right now as usual. (Kayode Awosika) Yode goes in and then we may start putting (Trystan) Colon in some spots here and move these guys around today and tomorrow." Campbell said. "So, we’ll start as we kind of ended that game the other day and then maybe we start moving some pieces around. So, that’s kind of where I’m at now. Doesn’t mean that I will do it but I mean I’d like to do it today at least a play or two and see what that looks like, see where we’re at. Maybe some walkthrough reps.”
Colon has plenty of experience in spot duty, particularly within his three-year stint with the Baltimore Ravens. Though he is a center by trade, having played the position in college and primarily throughout his NFL career, he has been able to add guard to his repitoire and has focused on staying ready for an opportunity.
Signed in the wake of Frank Ragnow's retirement announcement during the offseason, Colon has made an emphasis to closely observe starting center Graham Glasgow in the event that he ever had to replace him.
“It’s the NFL. As a backup offensive lineman in the NFL, you’ve always got to be ready. Linemen get banged up every year," Colon said. "I’ve been on several teams now, so it’s — if you’re fortunate to get all five starters through the end of the season, you’re usually one of the teams competing really well at the end. When guys start going down and backups get the opportunity to play, you’ve got to stay ready to go.”
The Lions have emphasized a "next man up" mentality throughout Campbell's tenure, and Glasgow echoed that refrain during his recent media availability.
“I feel like there’s a lot of guys here that know how to play guard," Glasgow said. "I think that the communication shouldn’t be an issue, it’s more like, just being used to somebody. And (Mahogany) is a good young player. We’ll miss him, but we’ve got to keep moving forward.”
Campbell noted that he would explore the possibility of playing Colon at center and sliding Glasgow back to guard, a position that he has started at for much of the last two years and has plenty of experience playing. Glasgow had not heard this directly from his coach at the time of his media availability.
“I’m interested in whatever, I guess," Glasgow said. "I haven’t heard anything about that. I don’t think — we’ll see.”
Bounce back opportunity
Though Sewell did not practice, he did conduct a media availability Wednesday and explained the team's desire to bounce back after a loss to Minnesota in Week 9.
The focus remains on winning the next game, as has been trademark over the last several years for the organization.
“Yeah, when things aren’t going your way, there’s always a level of frustration. But we’ve just got to stay clear-headed and just know that there’s a task at hand," Sewell said. "There’s always that next play. I feel like if you’re close-minded and start overwhelming yourself with all those things that just happened, you’re gonna miss the next one. So it’s up to us to come in after the game to fix those things. When the opportunity presents itself, we’re gonna be better.”
The Vikings were able to generate plenty of pressure against the Lions' offensive line throughout Sunday's game, and as a result Detroit has an area to focus for this week. In particular, Glasgow noted that they're keying on righting the wrongs from last week to not fall victim to a similar plan the Commanders could deploy once again.
“Overall, when we had our five guys out there, we played well. I think last week was more about scheme stuff that they did more than straight up actual O-line play," Glasgow said. "They did a really good job, they schemed us up pretty good, and we’re gonna have to make sure that doesn’t happen again the next time we play. The stuff that they did, we’re addressing it now and we’re making sure that it’s something that won’t bite us potentially two weeks in a row.”
Adding intrigue is the fact that this week's matchup will be an opportunity for the Lions to exact revenge. Last season, the Commanders bounced the Lions, who had earned the NFC's top seed, from the playoffs in a Divisional Round upset.