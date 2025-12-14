Who Is Inactive For Detroit Lions Against Los Angeles Rams?

The Detroit Lions have officially released their list of players inactive against the Los Angeles Rams.

Among those inactive include Kayode Awosika, Tyler Lacy, Dominic Lovett, Nick Whiteside and Mekhi Wingo.

Over the weekend, left guard Christian Mahogany and safety Thomas Harper were previously downgraded and ruled out.

Despite being ruled questionable and missing practice all week, left tackle Taylor Decker is active to protect Jared Goff's blind spot.

In the week leading up to the critical matchup, head coach Dan Campbell addressed if his squad has developed a familiarity and rivalry with the Rams.

“I think we are somewhat familiar as they are with us because we have played them the last three years, or going on three years here. So, I think there is something to that. Now that being said, they’ve evolved. They’re doing things a little bit different in areas," said Campbell. "The things they’re doing defensively, they’re more crisp than they were last year. (Rams defensive coordinator Chris) Shula’s taken over over there, he’s doing a great job.

"Man, they’re another year into what, how he wants to do it and how they’ve wanted to get done, so they’re more advanced, they’re more evolved," Campbell commented further. "A lot of those guys were pups or younger players, man, they’ve grown another year. So, they’ve elevated what they do. And then offensively like we’ve talked about, a lot more 13-personnel than what it was last year when we played them, or even the year before that."

Having faced the Rams in the playoffs and in the regular season has allowed the roster and coaching staff to understand well what their skill position players excel at.

"There are things, and we’re different, too. I mean, we’re different in some areas, too. But as far as personnel, the guys you know, you have a pretty good idea. We’ve got a pretty good idea what it’s like toe to toe with (Matthew) Stafford, with (Puka) Nacua, with a number of those guys over there," said Campbell. "We played (Rams defensive end Kobie) Turner, we played (Rams outside linebacker Jared) Verse and those guys, there again, a year older. I think there is something to that, but it’s always a chess game and you’re always trying to find the matchups. They’re doing it, we’re doing it. And you do it, and then you let the guys go play.”

Lions' Week 15 Inactives List

#DETvsLAR inactives presented by Henry Ford Health pic.twitter.com/0T11MCFPsW — Detroit Lions (@Lions) December 14, 2025

