Lions Rule Out Five Against Giants
The Detroit Lions have officially ruled out five players against the New York Giants.
On Friday afternoon, the team revealed their official Week 12 injury designation report. Those ruled out included safety Kerby Joseph, cornerback Terrion Arnold, offensive lineman Miles Frazier and defensive ends Marcus Davenport and Josh Paschal.
Eight players were ruled questionable.
Earlier in the day, it was revealed that New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart was still in concussion protocol and would not be playing against the Lions at Ford Field.
Dan Campbell has familiarity with veteran quarterback Jameis Winston, who played with the New Orleans Saints from 2020-2023.
It is expected the 31-year-old signal-caller will against start for the NFC East squad.
Campbell was asked prior to practice on Friday morning if the Giants playing Winston changes their offensive dynamic a great deal.
"I think the core of what they do, and the pro-style offense itself is not going to change. And I think even if Dart had played, there wasn’t going to be a ton of quarterback run, things of that nature," said Campbell. "So, I think the run game itself stays intact, I think the pass game, there is some vertical pass game to it. I don’t think it changes a ton.
"And look, I know Winston very well, man. This guy, he can put it on a dime. He’s not afraid to freaking rip it in there, he’s competitive, smart guy," Campbell added. "And so look, he’s going to give him a chance. He’s played a lot of games, man, won a lot of games. But we’ve been prepared for both, we’ve made sure that we prepared just in case if you got a little different flavor with Dart. But we kind of felt like Winston was probably going to be the guy.”
Detroit's fifth-year head coach praised Winston for being a leader and for being a player others naturally gravitate towards.
“He’s a great human being, he is. He’s a leader, man. He’s one of those guys, I think a lot like (Buccaneers QB) Teddy (Bridgewater), just people gravitate to him because he is, he’s such a positive, upbeat, competitive," said Campbell. "Man doesn’t get frazzled, doesn’t get worried about the small stuff. He’s just a great dude, man. And he does a lot of things for a lot of people. That’s the type of guy he is. Enjoyed our time together. He’s a pro, man, he’s a stud.”