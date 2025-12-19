Lions Rule Out Safety, OL, 5 Questionable Against Steelers

Detroit Lions center Graham Glasgow still has a chance to play against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Glasgow, 33, was listed this week on the injury report with a knee injury and missed the last two practices.

Giovanni Mani was ruled inactive along with safety Kerby Joseph. Five Lions were ruled questionable.

Head coach Dan Campbell was asked at his Friday media session, prior to practice, about Glasgow’s game status and what the center situation looks like if he cannot go.

“Yeah we’ll, that’s a good question. I mean we’ll see. We’ve obviously worked (Lions offensive lineman Trystan) Colon because he’s been there. I know he’s got the wrist, but he was out there working with it yesterday," said Campbell. "Just trying to get Graham off his feet.

"But I mean, we’ve worked (Michael) Niese, we’ve worked Kingsley (Eguakun). We’ve kind of just hit all around and we’re rolling the guards too," Campbell commented further. "So, it’s really been a little bit of a revolving door trying to get a number of guys ready because there’s a lot of flex going into this game right now.”

With the offensive line shuffling, the run game has been inconsistent.

Offensive coordinator John Morton discussed the inconsistency of the offense, especially this late in the season.

“I mean it was just really one game last week. But listen, we’re going to do whatever it takes to win the game, that’s the bottom line. And if we have to throw it, we throw it. If the run game’s going, we run the ball. It makes it a lot easier on everybody else," said Morton. "So, that’s where we’re at with this right now. It’s not an issue, it’s just about okay, let’s make sure we try, we want to try to establish it and get it going early.

"And then now we build the confidence. And then the certain plays that (Jahmyr Gibbs) Gibby has or (David Montgomery) D-Mo has, we can get that going," Morton added. "Now, once we can get behind the eight ball and we have negative plays, now that’s tough. That’s tough to overcome. And then when you try to run it on second-and-long, it’s tough looks. You try to get in third and short-and-medium, that’s always what you want to try to do. We’ve addressed it, and we feel really good about it this week.”

Lions' Week 16 Friday Injury Report

#PITvsDET injury report presented by Henry Ford Health pic.twitter.com/LD0SWwcI8A — Detroit Lions (@Lions) December 19, 2025

