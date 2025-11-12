Lions Sign TE to Practice Squad, Release Offensive Lineman
The Detroit Lions have made a move on their practice squad ahead of a showdown with the Philadelphia Eagles in primetime in Week 11.
On Tuesday, the team added depth at the tight end position in signing veteran Anthony Firkser to the practice squad. In a corresponding move, the team released offensive lineman Jack Conley from the practice squad.
Firkser is a familiar face for the Lions, as he spent some of the 2023 season with the team. He was active in two games and spent much of the year on the practice squad. He did not record any regular season statistics in that time, and played two offensive snaps and 22 special teams snaps.
The veteran did have a reception in the Lions' appearance in the 2023 NFC Championship game, as he logged an 8-yard grab in the team's devastating loss to the San Francisco 49ers.
Last season, Firkser played a total of seven games between two teams. He played four games with the New York Jets and three games with the Kansas City Chiefs.
In his career, Firkser has played for five teams since entering the league in 2018. He spent four years with the Titans, and has also suited up for the Falcons, Lions, Jets and Chiefs. Firkser has caught 115 passes for 1,207 yards and five touchdowns. He played collegiately at Harvard.
The veteran has experience playing both as a tight end and as a traditional fullback, which could be advantageous for the Lions if they ever need to utilize him as a game day elevation.
The Lions were clearly looking for tight end depth, as the team worked out both Firkser and rookie Thomas Gordon prior to signing Firkser. Gordon was an undrafted free agent in the 2025 Draft and spent training camp with the Chicago Bears.
Conley was released a week after the team signed him to the practice squad. The veteran was signed in the midst of the team dealing with multiple offensive line injuries following the Minnesota game, but only one of the injuries turned out to be a long-term one as Christian Mahogany was placed on injured reserve.
It's the second time this week the Lions have made an addition to the practice squad, as defensive end Ahmed Hassanein was brought back on Monday. Because Hassanein was granted an International Player Pathways exemption, he does not count against the Lions' 16-player practice squad limit.
The Lions returned to first place in the NFC North on Monday night following the Green Bay Packers' loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. With the Eagles entering Sunday's matchup against Detroit at 7-2, the Lions can gain a big advantage in the playoff standings as a win would bring them and Philadelphia both to 7-3 on the year.