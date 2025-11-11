Video Shows Amon-Ra St. Brown Striking Commanders Defensive Tackle
A video has surfaced online of Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown actually striking Washington Commanders defensive tackle Daron Payne.
Following the game, Javon Kinlaw made the claim that Payne was only retaliating for Detroit's star receiver striking him.
It was difficult for Lions fans to believe what Kinlaw was saying, since the video has only now surfaced, two days after the game concluded.
No call was made against St. Brown on the field. Later in the game, Payne did retaliate and swung on St. Brown, resulting in an immediate dismissal from the game and a one-game suspension.
As of now, no punishment has been levied against St. Brown, but is something to monitor, as the Lions continue their preparation against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday Night Football.
Why Dan Campbell thought taking over play-calling would work immediately
With Detroit's fifth-year head coach calling play, the offense was able to run the football effectively, scored points on every drive in the first half and were also able to include several players all throughout the game.
Under John Morton, many were wondering if Jameson Williams was being underutilized.
Against Washington, Campbell was able to involve the speedy wideout with a high rate of efficiency.
Campbell was asked during his Monday media session why he believed him taking over play-calling would get the team’s offensive performance back on track.
“Well, I don’t think, look, it’s not about me. Sometimes it’s no different than when everything comes together, you’re trying to put together the best team that you can because they all have strengths. And then you play to those strengths and whatever this player’s strength is, it can cover up for this other player’s deficiency and vice versa," said Campbell. "And I think that is how the whole organization works. I think that’s the coaching staff in all three phases.
"Sometimes you’ve just got to move some things around. You’ve got the right people, it’s just about putting people in different spots and all of the sudden, everything you’ve clicked. It just fit right in place and then you’re humming," Campbell added. "So, I think that’s some of it. And we’ve got the right staff, we’ve got the right players. And so, yesterday was a step in the right direction.”