Vegas Believes Lions Will Have Tough Time With Eagles
Get your popcorn ready. The Lions will travel to Philadelphia this week to take on the reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday Night Football. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. at Lincoln Financial Field.
Entering the Week 11 road affair, the Lions (6-3), which are now in first place in the NFC North, are 2.5-point underdogs, according to DraftKings.
On paper, the line makes sense.
Philadelphia remains one of the toughest venues in football, and the Eagles have dropped only one home contest this season (Week 5 against Denver).
Jalen Hurts and company are coming off a hard-fought 10-7 Monday night win over the Green Bay Packers, marking their third consecutive victory.
Their combination of a balanced offense and a top-10 defense continues to make them a measuring stick for the rest of the NFC.
Still, these Lions are far from pushovers.
Dan Campbell’s team is fresh off a 44-22 beatdown of the Washington Commanders – a game that may have reignited Detroit’s offense.
Campbell assumed play-calling duties for the first time this season, and the results were immensely impressive: a season-high 546 total yards, eight consecutive scoring drives and zero punts. Jared Goff looked comfortable and decisive, while the running game, led by the dynamic duo of Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery, recorded big gains all afternoon.
The question now is whether that momentum can carry over into one of the league’s most hostile environments.
The Eagles’ defense, allowing 327.9 yards per game, is still among the NFC’s best units. Their pass-rush, led by defensive tackles Jalen Carter and Moro Ojomo, poses a legitimate threat to Goff’s rhythm in the pocket.
Detroit’s ability to keep him upright, and to continue establishing the run, could determine whether the Lions pull off the upset.
There’s also reason for optimism based on Detroit’s recent primetime success.
Under Campbell, the Lions are an impressive 13-3 in games under the national spotlight. The team seems to relish the opportunity to play under the bright lights, playing with a blend of aggression and poise that reflects their head coach’s personality.
For all the noise about betting odds, this game represents something bigger for Detroit: a chance to once again prove it belongs on the same field as the conference’s elite.
Beating the defending champs in their own backyard would send that message loud and clear.
Until then, Vegas may have good reason to favor the Eagles. Yet, don’t be surprised if the Lions prove otherwise on Sunday night.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
