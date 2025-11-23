Lions' Week 12 Best Bet is Bounce-Back Game for All-Pro Wideout
Last week against the Philadelphia Eagles, Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown had one of the quietest games of his career.
St. Brown was targeted 12 times, but had just two catches for 42 yards in the 16-9 loss at Philadelphia. Now, St. Brown is hoping for a bounce-back game as the team returns home to take on the New York Giants.
A First Team All-Pro selection in back-to-back seasons, St. Brown rarely has games of this caliber. With his insatiable work ethic and motivation to succeed, it's expected that the wideout will be able to find his groove this week against the Giants.
Sports Betting Dime's Drew Ellis projects St. Brown to get back on track in Sunday's game against the Giants. St. Brown going over his projected receiving yards total, which is currently set at 79.5 (-110) via DraftKings Sportsbook.
"Nobody plays with a chip on their shoulder more than Amon-Ra St. Brown. He always stays motivated and last week’s outing against the Eagles provided no shortage of motivation for ASB this week," Ellis told Lions OnSI. "He had just two catches on 12 targets and had a few passes hit off his hands. This week, at home against a struggling Giants defense, St. Brown should be eager to get back on track. Every time he has had less than 50 yards in a game this season, he has followed up with 115 yards and 86 yards, respectively. Jared Goff will make it a point to reestablish the chemistry with his best receiver in this one."
St. Brown is currently on pace for a fourth straight season with 1,000 receiving yards. He currently ranks seventh in the NFL with 735 yards, and second in receiving touchdowns with eight.
The wideout has been a huge part of the passing game, and his role could increase even more with tight end Sam LaPorta expected to be out for the remainder of the season.
On Sunday, the Giants will be without one of their top cornerbacks in Paulson Adebo, along with defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux. St. Brown could be matched up with Dru Phillips, who has led the Giants defense with two interceptions this season.
Detroit's offense as a whole is looking to get back on track, as they were held to just nine points amidst a difficult day through the air for quarterback Jared Goff. The veteran finished 14-of-37 with one touchdown and one interception.