NFL Analyst Advises Jahmyr Gibbs To Hold Out

Jahmyr Gibbs has quickly developed into one of the NFL's very best running backs.

The Lions’ lead back has rushed for at least 945 yards and 10 scores in each of his first three seasons. Plus, he has been named a Pro Bowler each year.

Gibbs is also the very definition of a dual-threat runner. In fact, he's coming off a campaign in which he amassed a career-high 77 receptions for 616 yards and five touchdowns.

Additionally, as a whole in 2025, he compiled a staggering 1,839 all-purpose yards and 18 touchdowns from scrimmage.

Yet, the standout back has yet to receive a contract extension from the Lions, and also has yet to have Detroit pick up his fifth-year option.

All first-round draft picks, like Gibbs, are eligible for the fifth-year option as part of their rookie contracts. That option for the Alabama product for the 2027 season could be worth as much as $14,293,000, per Over the Cap.

On Monday's episode of "PFT Live", Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio offered his thoughts on Gibbs’ contract status and that of fellow fourth-year running back Bijan Robinson.

Robinson, coming off a career-best 1,478-yard rushing campaign, recently had his fifth-year option picked up by the Atlanta Falcons.

Robinson was drafted No. 8 overall by the Falcons in 2023, while Gibbs was selected by the Lions at No. 12 overall.

“I ain’t showing up for the offseason program if I’m Bijan Robinson. Bijan Robinson, Jahmyr Gibbs — do not enter the facility,” Florio said. “Do not pick up a weight. Do not put on a cleat. Do not do anything until you get your second contract. That’s a no-brainer.

“I’m sorry, Falcons fans, Lions fans, you just want everything to be fine. Well, the sooner your organizations take care of these guys, then it will all be fine because they both deserve massive market-level paydays and they should take zero risk. Zero risk with their health, now or in the future until they get those contracts.”

The Lions are set to begin their offseason program April 20. Meanwhile, the deadline for teams to pick up the fifth-year options on their 2023 first-round picks is Friday, May 1.

Undoubtedly, Detroit has a big decision on its hands regarding Gibbs. At the very least, expect the organization to pick up his option for 2027 prior to the May 1 deadline.

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