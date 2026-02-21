Maakaron: Detroit Lions 7-Round Mock Draft Targets EDGE, OT Early

The Detroit Lions are seeking to target draft prospects that will work to compete for playing time right away.

While rookies will face an uphill climb, this year's draft class is viewed as favorable for having players that can deliver immediate impact, even in later rounds.

Here is the latest 7-round mock draft from Detroit Lions On SI.

Round 1, No. 17 overall - EDGE Akheem Mesidor (Miami)

The talented Miami pass rusher credited former NFL defensive lineman Jason Taylor for his continued development throughout his collegiate career.

“It’s awesome. JT did it for 15 years at the highest level, and he was the best defensive player in the NFL at one point,” Mesidor told the South Florida Sun Sentinel. “He’s a big brother to me. That’s how I see him. He respects me, as I respect him. He’s not one of those guys who’s just going to yell and say stuff just to say stuff. He doesn’t want to waste our time or his time, so he gets straight to the point.”

Mesidor recorded 12.5 sacks last season, which was tops in the ACC.

Round 2, No. 50 overall - OT Gennings Dunker (Iowa)

If the Detroit Lions eventually move Penei Sewell to left tackle, Dunker has the potential to be quite sucessful at the right tackle position.

A review of film highlights Dunker quickly recognizing stunts and twists, giving him an edge in his blocking efforts.

He demonstrates a high motor and has the ability to be impactful in his rookie NFL campaign.

Round 4, No. 118 overall - Safety Michael Taaffe (Texas)

Detroit is likely to target the safety position in this year's draft, given Brian Branch may not suit up until October.

According to the league's website, Taafe was a "fifth-year senior who has played in 53 games with 36 starts. Taaffe has a good feel for play design and is assignment-oriented. He’s quick to read and trigger downhill to contest short routes from split safety and robber looks. However, he lacks range to play over the top and speed to carry vertical threats downfield. His run-support angles improved in 2025, but he’s undersized and still falls short as an open-field tackler. Taaffe’s football IQ and special-teams value might need to do the heavy lifting to overcome average traits and athleticism."

Round 5, No. 155 overall - Tight end Tanner Koziol (Houston)

With Detroit likely to deploy more sets in 12 and 13 personnel, a tight end would benefit Drew Petzing's offense.

Koziol is an offensive weapon who can create mismatches for many opposing defenses.

Throughout his collegiate career, his catch radius made life easier for Longhorns' quarterbacks. He would be a welcome addition and is likely going to have a change to speak to the Lions at the scouting combine.

Round 5, No. 180 overall (potential compensatory pick for loss of Kevin Zeitler) - Cornerback Tacario Davis

At 6'4 and 200 pounds, Davis could wind up as a free safety in the National Football League.

If Kelvin Sheppard decides to deploy more zone coverage, Davis has also demonstrated a certain level of flexibility in his coverage responsibilites.

Good route-runners can shale Davis, but with development, he could carve out a successful career due to his physicality and willingness to tackle against the run.

Round 6, No. 187 overall (acquired from Cleveland Browns) - Quarterback Taylen Green (Arkansas)

It is time for Detroit to target a quarterback who can sit back and develop for a few years.

Green is 6'6, 224-pounds and turned heads last season at Arkansas.

At the Senior Bowl, “Green was a tad too eager to drop his eyes and run with the football during practice, but he uncorked some moon shots during the week that showed off his arm," said Dane Brugler. "He will be an interesting Day 3 developmental option for a team.”

Round 6, No. 204 overall (acquired from Jacksonville Jaguars) - Running back Kaelon Black (Indiana)

Black was key in the Hoosiers' run to the College Football playoff championship, finishing with over 1,000 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns.

He had a strong week at the Senior Bowl, showcasing his ability as a blocker and as a pass catcher.

He was considered among the biggest scouting combine snubs this year, but should impress NFL scouts at Indiana's Pro Day.

Round 7, No. 223 overall (acquired from Cleveland Browns) - Linebacker Bryce Boettcher

Detroit's defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard should respect Boettcher's fearlessness.

In terms of NFL linebackers, his athleticism, size and speed are considered average. But turn on the tape and his competitive will and high-motor will catch the attention of pro personnel departments.

He certainly could carve out a nice on special teams early in his NFL career.