Odds Lions Beat Vikings in Week 9
The Detroit Lions will look to notch their sixth straight victory against the Minnesota Vikings when they take on Kevin O'Connell's squad Sunday at Ford Field.
Detroit, sitting at 5-2 and in second place in the NFC North behind Green Bay, is in prime position to continue its winning ways. Meanwhile, Minnesota has dropped two straight and enters at 3-4 and in last place in the division.
The Vikings are coming off an ugly 37-10 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 8 — a game that exposed their offensive line.
Veteran backup quarterback Carson Wentz, who had been filling in at quarterback, took a pounding. He was sacked five times, and ultimately now will miss the rest of the season with a shoulder injury which he originally suffered in Week 5 against the Browns.
That development paves the way for second-year signal-caller J.J. McCarthy to make his long-awaited return to the field.
McCarthy, the No. 10 overall pick in the 2024 draft out of Michigan, has appeared in just two of a possible 25 career games due to multiple injuries, including a torn meniscus that wiped out his entire 2024 season.
Now healthy, McCarthy told Minnesota reporters Wednesday his ankle feels “amazing” and that he’s “ready to go.”
Still, his brief NFL track record suggests he faces a steep uphill climb against Detroit’s relentless pass-rush unit.
In two career starts, McCarthy’s numbers have been underwhelming: a 55 percent completion rate, 214 passing yards, four turnovers and nine sacks, paired with a dismal QBR of 20.3.
While he did spearhead a 27-24 comeback win over the Bears in Week 1, the rest of his play has shown the growing pains of a young quarterback learning on the job.
Facing a Detroit defense ranked among the league’s best in generating pressure, led by star EDGE Aidan Hutchinson, could prove to be a nightmarish scenario for the Michigan product.
Minnesota’s injury woes only compound the issue.
The Vikings’ offensive line is severely banged up, with center Ryan Kelly on injured reserve, right tackle Brian O’Neill dealing with an MCL sprain and left tackle Christian Darrisaw battling a knee issue. Darrisaw was, however, listed as a full participant on the Vikings’ initial injury report Wednesday.
In other good news for Minnesota, EDGE Andrew Van Ginkel was also labeled as a full participant. Van Ginkel, who produced a career-best, 11.5-sack campaign in 2024, has only played in two games thus far this season due to a neck injury. He last played in Minnesota’s 48-10 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 3. Getting him back for Sunday's divisional affair with Detroit would be a huge positive development for O'Connell & Co.
Still, even if Van Ginkel returns, the Vikings’ defense will have its hands full against a well-balanced Lions attack.
Jared Goff continues to captain Detroit’s offense efficiently, distributing the ball to Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams and Sam LaPorta while leaning on a steady ground game led by Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery.
Goff’s poise under center has been a difference-maker in keeping the Lions consistent from week to week.
As for Detroit on the injury front, the most notable player who received a no-practice designation Wednesday was All-Pro safety Kerby Joseph (knee).
Joseph, last year's NFL interceptions leader who has recorded three picks through six games this season, did not suit up for the Lions’ Week 7 win over the Buccaneers.
On paper and on the field, Detroit has every reason to feel confident entering Week 9.
In fact, if the Lions execute as expected, they should control this divisional matchup from start to finish.
At this present juncture, I'll give Dan Campbell's squad an 83 percent chance to capture the Week 9 victory.