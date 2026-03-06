Detroit Lions Land Two Defensive Ends in Latest 7-Round Mock Draft

The Detroit Lions are likely going to find a handful of defensive ends who will fit their needs in the upcoming 2026 NFL Draft.

In our latest mock draft, Clemson offensive tackle Blake Miller is the pick at No. 17, as he checks all the boxes Detroit's coaching staff would look for.

At Clemson, fellow senior teammate Walker Parks spoke glowingly last season about what his teammate brings to the table every single practice and every single day.

“I could talk forever about Blake Miller,” Parks explained, via Clemson Tigers On SI. "We’ve been roommates for a couple years. He’s my best friend, and we do everything together. Blake is the epitome of a dude who’s just going to show up and work, and he’s going to do the work every time, no matter how he feels or what’s going on.”

Miller is a player teammates have seen battle through injuries that would keep many others out of action.

“I’ve seen Blake roll his ankle. I’ve seen him break his wrist. He broke his wrist in spring ball. Spring ball is a very easy opportunity to say, ‘Okay, I broke something, I just need to rest up and get healthy for the season, or whatever.’ I think he missed a practice," said Parks. "He was so embarrassed that he had the surgery, went on spring break, came back, and played the rest of the season with a giant club on his arm.”

Parks expressed he would take the opportunity to express to NFL scouts that Miller is a player that will play at least 10 seasons in the league and that coaches would not have to worry about.

“Blake is a guy, and I’ll tell all the scouts this too when they come around, if you’re looking for a guy who can play 10 years at the next level and you never have to worry about what he’s feeling or what he’s going through, look at him," Parks said. "That dude is going to be the same every single day. He’s as solid as a rock. I’ve never seen somebody more consistent."

In our latest projection, Detroit also targets several key areas of need, including defensive end, safety, the interior of the offensive line, running back and tight end.

Dani Dennis-Sutton out of Penn State and George Gumbs Jr. will have their opportunity in Detroit's scheme to grow up and develop, as defensive line coach Kacy Rodgers is one of the most respected defensive line coaches in the league.

According to a league scouting report, "Dennis-Sutton is a base defensive end with toughness. He’s effective against the run, but he has limited pass-rushing upside. His predictable, linear rush lacks the burst and bend to beat tackles to the top of the rush and flatten into the pocket. He uses hand violence and brute force to challenge tackles with weak anchors. ... Dennis-Sutton is equipped to muddy running lanes but might not make many impact plays. He has average upside as an odd- or even-front end."

Quarterback Taylen Green has been rising up draft boards due to his athleticism and could interest the Lions, based on his relationship with wideout Isaac TeSlaa. Both played collegiately at Arkansas.

