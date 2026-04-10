Perfect Late-Round Defensive Tackle For Lions in 2026 NFL Draft

The Detroit Lions have some contributors returning on their defensive line, but also have some room to add depth to their roster heading into the 2026 season.

Alim McNeill is returning as the headliner of the interior, and is looking to bounce back after a slow season that was impeded by a torn ACL suffered the previous year. Along with him, 2025 first-round pick Tyleik Williams is back and looking to make a jump in production after a modest debut campaign.

However, the team elected not to retain its top two nose tackles in DJ Reader and Roy Lopez, and are otherwise light on depth. There are multiple ways they could address this, and the upcoming NFL Draft is a golden opportunity to do so.

The organization does have more pressing needs, and as a result could wait until later in the Draft to address the position. If that is the case, there is an ideal late-round fit that could be available on Day 3 in Navy's Landon Robinson.

The measurables won't pop off the page for Robinson, as he measured 5-foot-11 at his Pro Day. However, the biggest thing that he has going for him heading into his professional career is his elite athleticism, and the Lions have a history of targeting hard-working athletes with room to grow.

Robinson's production has jumped each of the last three years for Navy, indicating that he's a player capable of improving from year to year. After 4.5 tackles for loss in 2023, that number boosted to 5.5 in 2024 and 8.5 in 2025. He logged a career-best 6.5 sacks in his final collegiate season as well.

Evaluators are quick to note Robinson's athleticism relative to his size, as he was a three-time member of The Athletic's 'Freaks List,' which is an annual compilation of the best overall athletes at the collegiate level.

Robinson makes up for his lack of ideal size with an above-average ability to get off the line of scrimmage. He plays with great leverage, and can be a disruptor in both the run and pass aspects of the game.

If the Lions were to target Robinson, they would add another athletic option to their interior. He could spell McNeill in spurts, while also having the capability to play as a big defensive end akin to how the team has utilized players like Levi Onwuzurike under head coach Dan Campbell.

He would be instant competition for players like Mekhi Wingo, who spent much of last season as a healthy scratch. Additionally, a strong training camp would allow him to potentially challenge Onwuzurike for reps opposite of Aidan Hutchinson in certain defensive packages.

Robinson also fits a desired criteria of the Lions as a team captain at Navy, and by all accounts showcased tremendous leadership during his time with the Midshipmen.

The Lions could make this fit nicely by sliding Williams to the nose tackle position and allowing a rotation of McNeill, Robinson and others to handle the other interior duties. While Robinson isn't going to challenge McNeill for playing time right away, he has all the intangibles to have a role early in his career.

There's a lot to like about the potential fit with Robinson and the Lions, and he would make a nice addition for the team on the third day of the NFL Draft.