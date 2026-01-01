Six Players Lions Should Scout in Saturday CFP Quarterfinals

On New Year’s Day, Detroit Lions fans get to wake up to some guilt-free football. With the season over in a few short days, it’s become time to scout players for the NFL Draft and see some of the best names in college as they suit up for their teams for the final time.

With six teams playing Thursday, here is one name from each team to keep an eye on.

Oregon vs. Texas Tech, Noon EST

LB Jacob Rodriguez, Texas Tech

The Heisman finalist for the Red Raiders was nothing short of phenomenal this season. In fact, his stat line looks straight out of a video game. The linebacker has 11 tackles for loss this season, one sack, four interceptions and a jaw-dropping seven forced fumbles.

Rodriguez has been the soul of this team, and his Nagurski and Bednarik Awards are well-deserved. However, there are concerns about him being NFL-caliber, which has him slipping to the bottom of Day 2 and early Day 3 in most mock drafts.

Rodriguez is a gritty, determined playmaker who tosses height, weight, speed, and measurables out the window. He is a player who would be embraced by the city if Brad Holmes makes the call this spring. With Alex Anzalone on an expiring contract, there is a chance Rodriguez is the replacement.

OT Isaiah World, Oregon

World is viewed as a developmental tackle in this class. The Nevada transfer has protected Dante Moore’s blindside this season, and has only allowed one sack in 378 pass-block snaps heading into Oregon’s matchup with Texas Tech.

World has the length, strength and first step to wow scouts, but his recovery does not cut it at an NFL level. And it would be up to a professional coach to unlock that next level in World.

As mentioned ad nauseum in the last few weeks, Taylor Decker is in his final few seasons in the NFL. The last time the Lions went to Oregon to select a tackle, it rewarded Motown with Penei Sewell. World could be the next Duck-turned-Lion on Day 2 or 3 of the 2026 draft.

Indiana vs. Alabama, 4 p.m. EST

QB Fernando Mendoza, Indiana

Yes, Dan Campbell just re-affirmed his commitment to Jared Goff as the franchise quarterback. However, Mendoza is a player the Lions have to do their due diligence on.

The Hoosiers QB had a phenomenal season in Bloomington, culminating with him winning the Heisman Trophy. Mendoza has drawn comparisons to Matt Ryan with more mobility.

Mendoza will back up a 3,004-yard campaign at Cal with another 3,000-yard campaign once he hits 20 passing yards against the Crimson Tide. This year, he shattered his best mark for passing touchdowns in a season, slinging the ball into the end zone 33 times, with none being bigger than an impressive game-winner to Omar Cooper Jr. against Penn State.

After a five-turnover performance to the Minnesota Vikings in a “must-win” game, Lions fans would not mind a Matt Ryan clone. While Mendoza is likely out of the price range for the Lions, who is to say a wild trade does not happen? Besides, it is always worth it to watch the Heisman winner.

WR Germie Bernard, Alabama

Bernard might be a familiar name to Lions fans, as he started his career with Michigan State. He has since taken his talents to Alabama, where the receiver has shined, hauling in 110 catches for 1,596 yards between his two seasons down south.

Bernard is a physical wide receiver, far more than his 6-foot-1 frame suggests. He has consistent hands and creates separation with his cuts. The receiver has doubled his career receiving touchdown mark this year, with seven this season after only six in his first three years of college football.

However, he lacks top-end speed. Bernard is viewed in a similar vein to Jarvis Landry. With Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams on extensions, Bernard could push Isaac TeSlaa for the WR3 spot right off the bat, as the Alabama product is more polished than TeSlaa was out of college.

That said, selecting a Day 2 receiver to compete with another for WR3 effectively renders one out of the picture, or limits their snap counts significantly. With the injury bug being ultra effective at biting the Lions at inopportune times, however, never say never.

Georgia vs. Ole Miss, 8 p.m. EST

CB Daylen Everette, Georgia

Looking at Brad Holmes’ 2024 “Draft Crush” team, the Georgia Bulldogs, the SEC school lacks some of the top-end talent it had last season. However, it makes up for it with a tremendous amount of depth and experience at crucial positions. Everette slots into the latter category, being a veteran who will suit up for his 55th game on Thursday.

Everette has five interceptions in his career, and has a career-high eight pass deflections this season, taking that next step to push the Bulldogs to the No. 3 seed. He is a man-to-man corner, which the Lions tend to target.

He is a natural athlete, and is projected to compete with corners for one of the faster 40s in the NFL Combine. Everette has all the size, closing ability and techniques that scouts want out of their corners.

However, his biggest “red flag” is consistency. Everette lacks consistency at the collegiate level, and that is a concern when the NFL is known for taking technique corners and spitting them out in a few years.

Everette is a projected Day 2 selection, and Brad Holmes definitely saw some tape of his three-interception season last year. With the corners a big question mark for next season, and Ennis Rakestraw and Terrion Arnold each recovering from injury, expect some competition, with Everette perhaps as one name.

QB Trinidad Chambliss, Ole Miss

Another quarterback to watch makes it three quarterbacks on the scouting report this weekend. Call it PTSD, but a five-turnover game from Goff leaves the quarterback room as an item to address this offseason. Chambliss is much like Carson Beck as an experienced college quarterback who can provide upside as a backup.

Chambliss, however, is much more raw. The Ferris State transfer has grabbed eyes during his campaign at Ole Miss, with over 3,000 passing yards and 500 rushing yards in the SEC. However, this is his only season facing FBS competition.

He’s undersized, and as expected by the lack of FBS experience, struggles with reading pre-and-post-snap coverages and blitzes. He is a work in progress, which makes him perfect in the Day 2 and Day 3 range. Chambliss is by no means a complete quarterback, but his skills make him intriguing.

He is also a great change-of-pace quarterback from Goff, which could let Dan Campbell and a new offensive coordinator have a lot of fun with select packages for Chambliss as a rookie.

