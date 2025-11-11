Playoff Standings: Lions Are NFC North Division Leaders
The Detroit Lions remain in the mix for the top seed in the NFC after 10 weeks of action.
Despite losing two out of three, the Lions bounced back with a win over the Washington Commanders to improve to 6-3 and get right back in the mix for the top seed in the NFC for the playoffs with eight games remaining on the schedule.
Dan Campbell's team moved back into first place in the NFC North thanks to a Philadelphia Eagles victory over the Green Bay Packers on Monday Night Football. Chasing a third straight NFC North title, the Lions are currently in control of their destiny.
The Packers’ loss drops them into the seventh seed.
Detroit will have the opportunity to pave its way into the top seed with head-to-head matchups against many of the teams in the mix. Still on the docket are matchups at Philadelphia (Week 11), against Green Bay (Thanksgiving) and at the Los Angeles Rams (Week 15).
The Lions also have a head-to-head win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who dropped to 6-3 with a loss on Sunday, under their belts from their Week 7 meeting. In addition to matchups against three of the NFC's best, Detroit also has home dates with New York, Dallas and Pittsburgh and road games at Minnesota and Chicago to finish the year.
The Seattle Seahawks (7-2) are the only team currently near the top of the standings is not on the Lions' schedule. Seattle has not played the Rams yet, with the teams set to square off at 4:05 p.m. Sunday in the first of two meetings. The winner will take over the top spot in the NFC West.
The Bears won again on Sunday, putting them into second-place due to the Lions holding the head-to-head tiebreaker. Chicago's next three opponents include Minnesota, Pittsburgh and Philadelphia.
Detroit beat Chicago head-to-head in Week 2 in a dominant offensive performance, and the two teams will meet at Soldier Field for the return game to end the regular season.
In short, it will not be an easy finish to the season for Campbell's group, but the team will have the opportunity to be battle tested by the time the postseason rolls around.
Here's an updated look at the NFC playoff standings after the conclusion of Week 10.
1.) Philadelphia Eagles (7-2)
2.) Seattle Seahawks (7-2)
3.) Detroit Lions (6-3)
4.) Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-3)
5.) Los Angeles Rams (7-2)
6.) Chicago Bears (6-3)
7.) Green Bay Packers (5-3-1)