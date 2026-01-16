Pros and Cons of Detroit Lions Hiring Zac Robinson as OC

The Detroit Lions’ hunt for their next offensive coordinator could lead them to an intriguing name: Zac Robinson. Robinson is a rising offensive mind with ties to both Lions signal-caller Jared Goff and the Sean McVay coaching tree.

Robinson’s strongest selling point is his background under McVay, one of the NFL’s most respected offensive architects.

Robinson spent five seasons with the Los Angeles Rams, working closely with the quarterbacks room and serving as the team’s passing game coordinator in 2022 and 2023.

That resume includes significant familiarity with Goff, who played the first five years of his career in Los Angeles. For a Lions team that values continuity and maximizing Goff’s comfort within the system, that connection carries significant value.

Plus, Robinson gained valuable play-calling experience in Atlanta under Raheem Morris, serving as the Falcons’ offensive coordinator and primary play-caller the past two seasons.

Additionally, Robinson oversaw a unit in Atlanta that relied heavily on the run game, with Bijan Robinson earning Pro Bowl nods in both seasons and earning first-team All-Pro honors in 2025.

This should bode well for a Lions offense that places a heavy emphasis on the run game and features Pro Bowl back Jahmyr Gibbs, an electric runner with intangibles similar to Robinson.

Additionally, Zac Robinson’s background as a former NFL quarterback, including a stint in the Motor City, and his early work at Pro Football Focus suggest a coach who blends analytics with on-field perspective.

The 39-year-old is one of the game's brightest offensive minds, and he seems destined to land another OC position sooner rather than later.

For all of Robinson's positive qualities, though, he is far from a perfect candidate for the Lions’ offensive coordinator vacancy.

Most notably, under his guidance, second-year quarterback Michael Penix Jr. regressed this past season. Plus, the Falcons finished just 24th in scoring despite being equipped with a dynamic talent like Bijan Robinson in the backfield.

For a Lions team looking to return to the playoffs in 2026, settling for this kind of subpar offensive production isn’t going to cut it.

At the end of the day, I believe that Robinson will receive serious consideration from Detroit for the OC job (and rightfully so).

However, I don't think he's the top candidate or even the second-best choice for the gig. I'd rank him as the third-best candidate behind former Miami Dolphins head man Mike McDaniel and ex-N.Y. Giants offensive play-caller Mike Kafka.

