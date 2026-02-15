Pros and Cons of Lions Signing OL Connor McGovern

The Detroit Lions should consider making a push to sign interior offensive lineman Connor McGovern this offseason.

There’s a lot to like about the veteran lineman.

First and foremost, McGovern brings experience and durability. A third-round pick of the Cowboys in 2019, he has made 78 career starts between his time with the Dallas Cowboys and the Buffalo Bills.

That kind of starting experience is invaluable for a Lions team which possesses serious Super Bowl aspirations.

He’s also coming off a productive 2025 campaign with the Bills, ranking as Pro Football Focus’ No. 15 center with a 69.1 overall grade. He also earned a 73.4 pass-blocking mark, the sixth-best mark among all 40 qualified centers.

Additionally, in 1,037 total offensive snaps (all played at center), he didn’t allow a single sack and permitted just two quarterback hits.

For a Lions team committed to keeping Jared Goff clean in the pocket, that type of pass protection is extremely valuable.

McGovern also offers versatility. He began his tenure in Buffalo at guard before taking over at center, showcasing he can handle multiple spots on the interior of the offensive line.

That flexibility would be a major asset in Detroit, particularly with injuries often testing offensive line depth.

Perhaps most importantly, he’d instantly stabilize the middle of the Lions’ offensive line, and he’d be a huge upgrade over Graham Glasgow. Glasgow logged 873 snaps at center in 2025, and recorded just a 56.8 PFF overall grade, the eighth-lowest mark among qualified centers.

McGovern’s steady production would instantly raise the floor — and possibly the ceiling — of the Lions up front.

While that is the case, adding McGovern will come with a hefty price tag.

Per Spotrac, signing the interior lineman will cost a team roughly $16.3 million on an annual basis. That might cause Brad Holmes & Co., with so much money committed to other core players, to steer clear of McGovern this offseason.

Yet, I’d argue the pros would still outweigh the cons if the Lions were to ink the veteran lineman to a contract.

McGovern’s proven reliability, pass-protection prowess and positional versatility make a compelling case for why Detroit should open the checkbook for him.

If the organization is serious about maximizing its championship window, upgrading the center position with a player of McGovern’s skillset could be a move worth the cost.

