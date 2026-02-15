Lions Address IOL, Trade Up for EDGE in Latest Mock Draft

The NFL Scouting Combine is approaching fast, and as a result, the Detroit Lions will be diving deep into prospects in search of players to help them compete for a Super Bowl in 2026.

Detroit brings back many of its contributors from a season ago, but still has needs to address across the board. As a result, the team could go a variety of ways throughout the NFL Draft.

Here's my latest prediction for the Lions' draft haul in 2026, with one trade.

Round 1, pick 17 — Olaivavega Ioane, IOL, Penn State

The interior offensive line seems like a good place to start for the Lions addressing their needs, as inconsitency in this area led to struggles both in pass protection and the team's run game. As a result, a mauler in the run game, like Ioane, could be the ideal solution.

Detroit explored the possibility of Tate Ratledge playing center during training camp last year, and in its search for a long-term answer at this position could find him fit to be that option. As a result, stockpiling interior depth seems to be a wise maneuver, and Ioane gives the Lions another young option to improve the performance in the ground game. He could slot in at guard opposite Christian Mahogany with Ratledge at the pivot position.

Round 2, pick 50 — Lee Hunter, DT, Texas Tech

Hunter is an intriguing option for the Lions, which will have decisions to make with each of their top two nose tackles in DJ Reader and Roy Lopez. Even with Tyleik Williams set to earn more opportunities in his second NFL season, the Lions will need to fill out their interior rotation.

In Hunter, the Lions would get a big, physical defender with long arms and the ability to plug multiple gaps in the run game. At Texas Tech this past season, he had 10.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks, so there's impact potential both as a run-stuffer and a pass-rusher. He could be productive right away and would be a nice replacement should Reader depart.

Round 3, pick 95 — Anthony Lucas, EDGE, USC

TRADE: Lions acquire pick 95 from New England Patriots in exchange for picks No. 155 and 187.

After addressing other needs earlier in the draft, the Lions are looking at a long stretch between their second and fourth-round picks. As a result, it seems wise for the team to make a move up into the latter half of the draft's second day and to add an EDGE.

Lucas is an intriguing option who fits the mold the Lions have looked for to work opposite of Aidan Hutchinson. He's a big, physical presence off the edge who is very active in the run game, and while his production as a pass-rusher won't pop off the page, he could be a pocket-crushing presence that teams would have to plan for opposite of the Lions' All-Pro rusher.

Round 4, pick 118 — Brian Parker, OT, Duke

It's no secret that the Lions may have change on the way at the tackle position, with Taylor Decker mulling retirement. As a result, the Lions should at the very minimum be looking to add competitive depth for 2024 fourth-round pick Giovanni Manu.

Parker is a decorated offensive tackle who was named a third-team All-American by the Associated Press. He was sound in all areas, earning an 83.4 pass-blocking grade and an 83.9 run-blocking grade from Pro Football Focus.

Round 5, pick 180 — Dallen Bentley, TE, Utah

New offensive coordinator Drew Petzing has an affinity for multiple tight end packages, and as a result the Lions are expected to explore adding another young tight end to the room. Sam LaPorta is the clear cut top option, and Brock Wright has been a solid second, but the third tight end spot has bounced around in recent years.

In Bentley, the Lions would be getting an ultra productive pass catcher who had a strong final season at Utah. He graded out as a modest run blocker, and caught six touchdowns in his final year with the Utes. With Wright entering the final year of his contract, Bentley could spend his rookie year as the third option before stepping into a bigger role in 2027.

Round 6, pick 204 — Ephesians Prysock, CB, Washington

The Lions invested heavily in the cornerback position two seasons ago with the additions of Terrion Arnold and Ennis Rakestraw, but both players have been limited by inconsistency and injury over their first two years. As a result, the team could take a flyer on another young corner this year.

Prysock had a solid year at Washington, allowing an opposing passer rating of 87.2 and a completion percentage of 57.5 on passes thrown his way. He was also effecient as a tackler, with a missed tackle rate of slightly above 10 percent.

Round 7, pick 222 — Bishop Fitzgerald, S, USC

The Lions lost both of their starting safeties this season to injury, as Kerby Joseph and Brian Branch both ended the year on injured reserve. As a result, adding some depth will be important, and Fitzgerald is a solid late-round option as an first team All-Big 10 selection in 2025.

Fitzgerald is a ballhawking safety who had five interceptions this year for the Trojans, and earned a 90.8 coverage grade from Pro Football Focus. He was also active in the run game, notching 51 combined tackles and 2.5 tackles for loss.

