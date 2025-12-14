Expert Predictions: Will Detroit Lions Defeat Los Angeles Rams?

The Detroit Lions (8-5) will square off with the Los Angeles Rams (10-3) in a highly-anticipated Week 15 matchup Sunday afternoon. Kickoff for the road contest at SoFi Stadium is set for 4:25 p.m. (EST).

Dan Campbell’s squad faces a mighty tough challenge, going up against a Rams team which has won seven of its last eight games and owns the NFC’s No. 1 seed.

Here are the predictions from the Detroit Lions On SI staff for the Lions' Week 15 affair with Matthew Stafford & Co.

Christian Booher

Detroit's win over Dallas last Thursday was massive for its playoff hopes, but there remain obstacles for the team to get back into the playoff picture. The offense is certainly good enough to score with anyone and make a run in the postseason, but the defense may be the key to getting them in that position. That will be the case Sunday when the Lions take on the Rams.

Detroit will need to get pressure on Matthew Stafford, as the veteran will tear apart a banged-up secondary if he's allowed to be comfortable throwing to Puka Nacua and Davante Adams. The Lions' pass-rush has produced in spurts, as they followed a two-game stretch with just one sack with five against the Cowboys.

Ultimately, I think the Lions will hang in this game because of their ability to move the ball offensively. Yet, the injuries in the secondary will be too much to overcome, as inconsistency amongst a group that is being patched together at the safety position will be their demise.

Rams 35, Lions 30

Vito Chirco

The Rams, sitting at 10-3 and with the NFC’s No. 1 seed, will certainly give the Lions a run for their money Sunday.

Los Angeles’ high-octane offense, led by veteran signal-caller Matthew Stafford under center, is averaging the fourth-most points per contest (29.2) and the fourth-most yards per game (373.2).

Stafford, in the midst of an MVP-caliber campaign, has thrown for an NFL-leading 35 touchdowns. He's aided by a pair of great receivers in Puka Nacua and Davante Adams, as well as a more than capable duo of running backs in Kyren Williams and Blake Corum.

I fear that Stafford & Co. will prove to be too much for Detroit's injury-decimated defense, resulting in a costly loss for Dan Campbell’s team.

Rams 37, Lions 30

John Maakaron

The Lions face their toughest test of the season against the Los Angeles Rams.

Sean McVay has one of the league's best teams -- and one that is truly a Super Bowl contender.

It will take a top-notch performance from Dan Campbell's squad in order for it to leave SoFi Stadium with its ninth victory of the season.

The offense must score plenty of touchdowns and Jahmyr Gibbs will carry the team yet again, as the former first-round pick has emerged as one of the top running backs in the NFL.

With the back-end of the defense dealing with so many injuries, it will be a challenge to limit Matthew Stafford and the Rams from scoring.

With their backs against the wall, the Lions play their best game of the season and hold off the surging Rams.

Lions 38, Rams 35

Emmett Matasovsky

Well, the stakes are quite high for both squads this weekend. The Los Angeles Rams are looking to maintain sole possession of the No. 1 seed in the NFC, alongside closing in on their division title.

The Lions, meanwhile, enter as the eighth seed in the NFC, with the top seven going to the playoffs.

The Rams have the advantage of not being injured to the same extent as Detroit. With the Lions rotating around nearly every position group, there is the “legion of whom” secondary, backup guard play and questions around who can complement Aidan Hutchinson in the pass-rush department.

Additionally, the Lions play longtime franchise quarterback Matthew Stafford for what seems like the 10th time in the last four seasons. That storyline, especially with it being in Los Angeles and with the present playoff scenarios, makes this must-watch television.

However, with Byron Young and Jared Verse combining for 17 sacks this season, the offensive line needs to be alert at all times. With Stafford being a less-than-mobile quarterback, the battle in the trenches will be a top focus on Sunday.

Jahmyr Gibbs will have 150 yards from the line of scrimmage, Amon-Ra St. Brown grits his way to 85 receiving yards and a touchdown and Aidan Hutchinson records a multi-sack game to silence the doubters. However, the Lions see the “comeback kid” in Stafford shine, and Los Angeles wins with a last-second field goal.

Rams 27, Lions 24

