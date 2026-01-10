DE or OL: Analyst Discusses Early Lions 2026 Draft Priority

The Detroit Lions are preparing for what could be a pivotal offseason.

Detroit missed the playoffs for the first time since 2022 this season, and now general manager Brad Holmes will have to add players capable of helping the team in the offseason through free agency and the NFL Draft.

Russell Brown, an NFL Draft analyst, joined Lions OnSI on the Lone Wolves Podcast to discuss the Lions' approach to the upcoming draft. He noted defensive end and offensive line as primary positions of need, though his approach seemingly differs from other analysts regarding the urgency of adding a pass-rusher.

"I think I'm going to probably be a little bit different from a lot of people that jump on your show. I think defensive end is is obvious, but with how they've gone about it, I just don't know if I trust putting all my eggs in that basket," said Brown. "I feel like this is a team that would go the direction of playing, not saying playing it safe, but play it for the long game, rather than the short game rather than getting another defensive end.

"You're playing the long game as well, but go out and get your franchise left tackle, if that's what it's going to be, or get your franchise right tackle. And I think that's the direction that they could end up going, a couple of days removed from the season being over. So, this is still very early."

One target he mentioned as an under the radar option is Georgia's Monroe Freeling, who had a strong year for the Bulldogs in 2025.

"Left tackle Monroe Freeling from Georgia would be the player that's like near the top of my list at No 17. I know a lot of people may say every mock drafts got him in the second-round," said Brown. "He's not a top-50 player this and that. I think the league is going to be higher on him."

Freeling started all but one game this year as the Bulldogs' left tackle and earned a 71.7 overall offensive grade from Pro Football Focus.

He has an impressive frame, standing 6-foot-7, and has solid technical aspects of his game that could allow him to have success early in his career. With the potential for Taylor Decker to retire amidst a recent stretch of injuries, adding a player like Freeling could be very beneficial for a Lions' offensive line that also features three-year First Team All-Pro Penei Sewell.

"He's very technically sound. I think he reminds me a little bit of Taylor Decker. He's 6'7, 315 pounds. So there's a lot of comparisons in size," Brown noted. "There's times that, when you watch him play, he's going to have a defensive end run the arc on him, but he will run it with them and put that hand on their back and kind of keep them away from the quarterback.

"But the way he chips and climbs to the second level. What was the biggest issue with this Lions team (this season)? Not getting to the second level. I think when you watch him play, man, that's something that really separates him from other offensive tackles in this draft, specifically at left tackle," Brown added. "He's got experience on the right side as well. So, I think there's a lot of flexibility with his lower half, and the way he moves from his post foot to his set foot. So I really like Monroe Freeling, offensive tackle."

