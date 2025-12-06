Four Safeties Lions Could Sign Following Latest Injury

The Detroit Lions' depth at the safety position has taken a big hit over the last several games, with both starters currently sidelined due to injuries.

Kerby Joseph, an All-Pro and the NFL's interception leader last year, has been out since Week 6 with a knee injury. Things turned worse on Thursday, when Thomas Harper suffered a concussion and Brian Branch tore his Achilles, which will keep him out for the remainder of the year.

Currently, Avonte Maddox and Daniel Thomas would be in line to start in Week 15 and beyond. There have been rumblings that Joseph could return in the coming weeks, but the team needs a boost with its depth.

While they could look internally and elevate either Erick Hallett or Loren Strickland, there are intriguing veteran options available in the free agent market.

Here are four free agent safeties the Lions could sign to account for the season-ending injury to their Pro Bowl safety.

Tyran Matheiu

Currently, Matheiu is retired from football. He announced his decision to step away prior to training camp, but recently teased a desire to come back during an interview with Kay Adams.

While Matheiu discussed a potential return to play for a team like the Houston Texans, the chance to play for the Lions and contribute for a contender in the NFC would allow him to chase a championship as well, and with the need for depth he could get on the field quickly.

Matheiu needs little introduction as a player, as he's a three-time All-Pro with 36 career interceptions. He recorded three interceptions and 62 total tackles last year with the Saints, which shows that he still has plenty left in the tank. He'd also come to Detroit fresh in this hypothetical situation, as he hasn't played this season.

Justin Simmons

Formerly a Pro Bowl safety for the Denver Broncos, Simmons last played in 2024 for the Atlanta Falcons. In his prime, he was a turnover machine in the back half of the Broncos' secondary with six interceptions in 2022 and at least two in every season of his career.

A two-time Pro Bowl selection and a four-time Second Team All-Pro, the 32-year-old has been out of the league the entire season. However, he has expressed some interest in signing with a team down the stretch, and the opportunity to play for a contending team like Detroit could be enticing.

Even if Simmons isn't his peak self, his instincts and ability to find and take the ball away would be a nice addition for the Lions amidst the injuries.

Damontae Kazee

Most recently with the Cleveland Browns early in the 2025 season, Kazee is a free agent. He has played for four teams since entering the league in 2017, including a seven-interception season with the Atlanta Falcons in his second season.

At his best, Kazee is an active participant as a run defender with four seasons of over 50 tackles. He has also shown some instincts with 17 career interceptions, most recently with one last year suiting up for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Like Simmons, the opportunity to get snaps with a contender could be something he's searching for, and the Lions' situation would be just that for him.

Marcus Williams

Williams is a player who Dan Campbell has some familiarity with, as he was drafted by the New Orleans Saints and played five seasons for the organization, including four with Campbell on the coaching staff.

He has not appeared in a game this season, as he is currently on the Los Angeles Chargers' practice squad. Detroit has been active in poaching players off of opposing practice squads over the last two years, and Williams could be the latest.

In eight NFL seasons, Williams has started 102 games with 333 career solo tackles, 56 passes defensed and 20 career interceptions. He had spent the last three years in Baltimore, but appeared in just five games last season.

More from Lions OnSI: