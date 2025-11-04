Where Lions Stand in NFC Playoff Race After Vikings Loss
The NFC North is one of the most competitive divisions in all of football, and earning a third straight division title will not be easy for the Detroit Lions.
Halfway through the regular season, the Lions currently sit at 5-3. In Week 9, the Lions suffered a loss to the Minnesota Vikings at home. This decision dropped them to 1-2 in the division, marking the first time the Lions have lost two divisional games since the 2023 season.
The NFC North is the only division in football currently with all four teams either at or above .500, with Minnesota drawing their record to 4-4 with its win over Detroit Sunday.
Detroit missed an opportunity to jump into first place, as the Green Bay Packers lost on a last-second field goal to the Carolina Panthers to fall to 5-2-1. Had the Lions won, their 6-2 record would've put them in the NFC North's driver's seat.
The Chicago Bears drew even with the Lions at 5-3 with a win over the Cincinnati Bengals. Former Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson has his new team playing well, and a late touchdown pass from Caleb Williams to Colston Loveland allowed the Bears to escape with a win.
With the win, the Bears put themselves firmly in the playoff hunt at midseason. Currently, the Lions hold the seventh playoff seed thanks to their head-to-head victory over Chicago in Week 2.
Sunday's loss also prevented the Lions from being in the mix for the best record in the NFC, as the three top teams in the conference all have six wins. Detroit has all three of these teams on their schedule, with a head-to-head win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers already under their belt.
The Lions will travel to Philadelphia in Week 11 and Los Angeles in Week 15. Both of those teams, along with the Buccaneers, lead their divisions with equal 6-2 records.
Currently, Philadelphia has the top seed thanks to a head-to-head win over both Los Angeles and Tampa Bay.
Here's an updated look at the NFC North and NFC playoff standings.
NFC playoff standings
1.) Philadelphia Eagles (6-2)
2.) Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-2)
3.) Los Angeles Rams (6-2)
4.) Green Bay Packers (5-2-1)
5.) Seattle Seahawks (6-2)
6.) San Francisco 49ers (6-3)
7.) Detroit Lions (5-3)
NFC North
1.) Green Bay Packers (5-2-1)
2.) Detroit Lions (5-3)
3.) Chicago Bears (5-3)
4.) Minnesota Vikings (4-4)