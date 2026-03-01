Who We Know Met Formally With Detroit Lions at 2026 Combine
In this story:
The Detroit Lions have wrapped up an active week in Indianapolis.
Over the past week, the NFL Scouting Combine offered the opportunity for teams to evaluate many of the upcoming draft's top prospects. Teams can learn plenty about teams through the on-field workouts, but the Combine also presents the opportunity for teams to meet with these prospects.
This is important for a team like the Lions, as they value cultural fit as a huge part of the decision of whether or not to draft a player. General manager Brad Holmes has scorned the idea for drafting players based on need, instead prioritizing ability and fit for the team's culture.
As a result, the team likely took their time in Indianapolis to evaluate players who they have high grades on to determine how they will fit their culture. There are some intriguing names on the list, namelin top offensive line prospect Kadyn Proctor and top EDGE prospects like T.J. Parker, Akheem Mesidor and Zion Young.
Versatility seems to be a theme with the players the Lions interviewed, with Parker being a hybrid tacke/end. Players like Max Iheanachor, Proctor and Emmanuel Pregnon are among the top offensive line prospects, with Iheanachor and Proctor being tackles and Pregnon being a guard.
Additionally, new offensive coordinator Drew Petzing's affinity for the tight end position may have impacted the team's decision to formally interview the likes of Marlin Klein, Joe Royer and Tanner Koziol. All three currently have mid-to-late round projections.
Detroit also made the decision to formally interview North Dakota State quarterback Cole Payton, who was a dual-threat standout at the FCS level. The Lions have their franchise quarterback in place in Jared Goff, but could see value in adding a young competitor for the backup job with incumbent Kyle Allen.
Below is the list of reported formal visits the Lions conducted at the NFL Scouting Combine this week in Indianapolis.
Texas LB -- Anthony Hill Jr.
Missouri EDGE -- Zion Young
Auburn DL -- Bobby Jamison-Travis
Texas A&M DL -- Tyler Onyedim
Michigan LB -- Jaishawn Barham
Michigan EDGE -- Derrick Moore
Clemson EDGE -- T.J. Parker
Miami EDGE -- Akheem Mesidor
Texas A&M LB -- Taurean York
Oregon CB -- Jadon Canaday
LSU CB -- Mansoor Delane
TCU Safety -- Bud Clark
Michigan TE -- Marlin Klein
Houston TE -- Tanner Koziol
Cincinnati TE -- Joe Royer
North Dakota State QB -- Cole Payton
Penn State RB -- Nicholas Singleton
Alabama OL -- Kadyn Proctor
Arizona State OL -- Max Iheanachor
Kansas OL -- Enrique Cruz Jr.
Oregon OL -- Emmanuel Pregnon
Kentucky IOL -- Jalen Farmer
Alabama LB -- Deontae Lawson
Florida EDGE -- Tyreke Sapp
Florida State DL -- Darnell Jackson
John Maakaron has covered Detroit Sports since 2013. Brings a vast array of experience covering the Detroit Tigers, Detroit Lions, Michigan Wolverines, Michigan State Spartans, Detroit Mercy Titans, and Oakland University Golden Grizzlies. John brings a wealth of sports broadcast experience. In 2013, John had the vision to establish the Detroit Sports Podcast Network. Has recorded over 3000 podcasts analyzing Detroit Sports. In 2019, Sports Illustrated Media Group, a historical sports media outlet, partnered with Detroit Sports Podcast to provide daily Lions content for their growing and expanding digital media outlet. Our Lions content can also be read in the newspaper at The Oakland Passionate about Detroit Sports and it is reflected in his coverage of the local teams!