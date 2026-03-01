Who We Know Met Formally With Detroit Lions at 2026 Combine

The Detroit Lions have wrapped up an active week in Indianapolis.

Over the past week, the NFL Scouting Combine offered the opportunity for teams to evaluate many of the upcoming draft's top prospects. Teams can learn plenty about teams through the on-field workouts, but the Combine also presents the opportunity for teams to meet with these prospects.

This is important for a team like the Lions, as they value cultural fit as a huge part of the decision of whether or not to draft a player. General manager Brad Holmes has scorned the idea for drafting players based on need, instead prioritizing ability and fit for the team's culture.

As a result, the team likely took their time in Indianapolis to evaluate players who they have high grades on to determine how they will fit their culture. There are some intriguing names on the list, namelin top offensive line prospect Kadyn Proctor and top EDGE prospects like T.J. Parker, Akheem Mesidor and Zion Young.

Versatility seems to be a theme with the players the Lions interviewed, with Parker being a hybrid tacke/end. Players like Max Iheanachor, Proctor and Emmanuel Pregnon are among the top offensive line prospects, with Iheanachor and Proctor being tackles and Pregnon being a guard.

Additionally, new offensive coordinator Drew Petzing's affinity for the tight end position may have impacted the team's decision to formally interview the likes of Marlin Klein, Joe Royer and Tanner Koziol. All three currently have mid-to-late round projections.

Detroit also made the decision to formally interview North Dakota State quarterback Cole Payton, who was a dual-threat standout at the FCS level. The Lions have their franchise quarterback in place in Jared Goff, but could see value in adding a young competitor for the backup job with incumbent Kyle Allen.

Below is the list of reported formal visits the Lions conducted at the NFL Scouting Combine this week in Indianapolis.

Texas LB -- Anthony Hill Jr.

Missouri EDGE -- Zion Young

Auburn DL -- Bobby Jamison-Travis

Texas A&M DL -- Tyler Onyedim

Michigan LB -- Jaishawn Barham

Michigan EDGE -- Derrick Moore

Clemson EDGE -- T.J. Parker

Miami EDGE -- Akheem Mesidor

Texas A&M LB -- Taurean York

Oregon CB -- Jadon Canaday

LSU CB -- Mansoor Delane

TCU Safety -- Bud Clark

Michigan TE -- Marlin Klein

Houston TE -- Tanner Koziol

Cincinnati TE -- Joe Royer

North Dakota State QB -- Cole Payton

Penn State RB -- Nicholas Singleton

Alabama OL -- Kadyn Proctor

Arizona State OL -- Max Iheanachor

Kansas OL -- Enrique Cruz Jr.

Oregon OL -- Emmanuel Pregnon

Kentucky IOL -- Jalen Farmer

Alabama LB -- Deontae Lawson

Florida EDGE -- Tyreke Sapp

Florida State DL -- Darnell Jackson