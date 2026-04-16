NFL Analyst Believes Lions Cornerback Pick More Likely in Second Round

Nearing the start of the NFL Draft, there are many pundits who are examining what would an ideal haul look like for the Detroit Lions.

ESPN NFL analyst Benjamin Solak shared in a recent piece how all 32 teams can ace their picks and address their needs.

It is no secret the two biggest areas of need for the Lions are an offensive tackle and another pass-rusher to pair with Aidan Hutchinson.

Solak believes offensive lineman Monroe Freeling is the better option for Detroit than Kadyn Proctor.

Many recognize the need for defensive end, but the current regime has not shown a commitment to targeting a player, at that particular position, early in drafts.

As Solak explained, "Cornerback Terrion Arnold's struggles for consistent availability and penalty-free play, as well as Amik Robertson's departure in free agency, leave plenty of gettable snaps both inside and outside. IfJermod McCoy's knee injury pulls him to No. 17, don't be surprised if the Lions adjust their plans on the fly for the Tennessee corner. More likely is a CB pick at No. 50, where Brandon Cisse (South Carolina) has the size and athleticism of a boundary corner."

The safety position is also a position the team could solidy even more, given that Kerby Joseph and Brian Branch are working their way back from injury. General manager Brad Holmes did address the position in free agency, adding Chuck Clark and Christian Izien to the roster.

"In the middle rounds, the safety position also becomes a target. Kerby Joseph was in and out of the lineup with a lingering knee injury from training camp; Brian Branch (still without an extension) tore his Achilles in Week 14 and won't be full-go by Week 1," writes Solak. "Also keep an eye on tight end, where a lack of depth behind Sam LaPorta has been prohibitive."

When Detroit targets and edge rusher, Solak noted the team typically finds prospects with big frames and heavy hands. A couple of players to watch that could interest Detroit at No. 50 include Zion young and Gabe Jacas.

Solak highlighted Caden Curry and LT Overton as Day 3 prospects that could interest Holmes and the coaching staff.

The bottom line for Solak is Detroit should look to "return the offensive line to full strength. Address CB and edge rusher with what remains."

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