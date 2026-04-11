Three Pre-Draft Questions for Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes

At some point prior to the 2026 NFL Draft, Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes will address the media and address various questions about free agency and how the team has been preparing to select the best prospects in the next couple of weeks.

Holmes did not attend the owners' meetings, so the next opportunity to speak with him could provide some ample clues regarding what direction the team is looking for in the early rounds.

Here are three questions Holmes could be asked at his next media availability.

After a full evaluation, does he believe the 2026 defensive end class is deep?

At the combine, Detroit Lions On SI asked the sixth-year general manager what he felt about the defensive end class this year.

His interesting reply shed some light that at the time, the team's full evaluation of the class was not complete.

More information, including background checks, needed to be completed. While many pundits believe there are several prospects at the position who can contribute, Detroit also wants to ensure its picks are players who love football and want to be coached hard.

It will be intriguing to find out, after the evaluation process has been completed, whether Holmes believes there are defensive ends that could help teams, even in later rounds.

Are Lions satisfied at safety position?

With the additions of Christian Izien and Chuck Clark and the re-signing of Avonte Maddox, the safety room is quite deep.

Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph are continuing their rehabilitation process this offseason. The team also features a handful of young safety prospects that are developing.

Learning more about Holmes' thoughts on the safety class and how Joseph and Branch are doing could be brought up.

Are Lions willing to draft another developmental offensive lineman?

There is an increased belief from draft analysts the team is quite fond of offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor out of Alabama. Some have noted the talented lineman could find himself playing guard at the next level.

Holmes could be asked what he thinks when he turns on Proctor's tape about the best position for him at the next level.

Also, Detroit has been willing to select players in the draft who may not be expected to contribute right away.

Coming off of a season in which the team did not make the playoffs, it will be interesting to know more about how Holmes and the front office is viewing the Lions' current offensive line.

There are other offensive linemen who are also ready to start day one. If Holmes sheds any additional light on some of the offensive line prospects, it could shift the next round of projections that are released.

Other topics to address

Why was there a communication breakdown with Taylor Decker?

Could Detroit add another quarterback to 2026 roster?

Contract extension updates on Branch, Jahmyr Gibbs, Sam LaPorta and Jack Campbell.

For more comprehensive Detroit Lions coverage and NFL insider analysis, follow us on X, @detroitpodcast, head on over to our Facebook page and give it a like, subscribe to the Detroit Lions On SI Lone Wolves YouTube Channel.