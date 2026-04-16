Perfect Late-Round Tight End For Detroit Lions in 2026 Draft

Tight end is hardly the most pressing need for the Detroit Lions entering the 2026 NFL Draft.

Equipped with Pro Bowler Sam LaPorta, Detroit is in good hands at the position.

The Lions also have much bigger areas of need, including at offensive tackle and EDGE. Subsequently, it is likely that the organization addresses each of those positions with its first two picks: at No. 17 overall and No. 50 overall.

Yet, Detroit could still stand to add depth to its tight ends room, even after adding veteran TE Tyler Conklin in free agency. And if it does, expect general manager Brad Holmes to target the position on Day 3.

Enter 6-foot-6, 245-pounder Nate Boerkircher, who was recently labeled by this site as a “hidden value draft prospect” for the Lions.

Just like Detroit head man Dan Campbell, Boerkircher suited up for the Texas A&M Aggies (for one season), after transferring from Nebraska.

He was with the Cornhuskers from 2020-2024, and recorded just 19 receptions for 219 yards and a touchdown. And in his lone campaign with the Aggies, he amassed 19 catches for 198 yards and three scores.

Along with that, Boerkircher flashed a decent degree of athleticism at the NFL Combine, notching an “Athleticism Score” of 73 from Next Gen Stats. It ranked 14th among the 27 tight ends who participated at the combine. Plus, he earned an overall score of 71 for his efforts, good for 13th at the position.

The former Texas A&M tight end possesses a solid floor due to his blocking prowess, along with a decent enough ceiling as a pass-catcher. He won’t light up the stat sheet anytime soon, but with proper seasoning, could develop into a more productive version of Detroit’s No. 2 tight end, Brock Wright.

Per Pro Football Focus, “Boerkircher will be one of the oldest prospects in the class as a sixth-year senior, but he showed depth-level NFL ability in 2025. He is a tenacious run blocker with strong competitive toughness and better athleticism than his receiving production suggests. He projects as a Day 3 depth option with versatile blocking value.”

Boerkircher projects as a very serviceable backup to LaPorta, with the potential to develop into a starter himself one day.

He's the definition of a perfect late-round tight end target, and subsequently would be worth taking a flyer on for Holmes & Co.