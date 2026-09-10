NFL Quarterback Rankings Have Drake Maye Over Jared Goff

The initial NFL.com quarterback rankings look quite silly, given how quarterback Drake Maye played against the Seattle Seahawks.

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff came in ranked at No. 11 out of the 32 starting signal-callers in the league.

Maye came in ranked fourth. Against the Seahawks, the former No. 3 pick in the NFL Draft tossed three fourth-quarter interceptions, resulting in the Patriots losing their season-opener, 13-10, on the road.

Dan Campbell and several members of the roster have expressed publicly that Goff is among the most underrated quarterbacks in the league.

While Goff may not be a top 5 quarterback, he likely should be ranked higher than Maye.

Additional Lions Insider Analysis: Aidan Hutchinson Comments About New Serious Attitude of Dan Campbell

The former NFL tight end recently shared with reporters why Goff and Petzing have worked really together all throughout training camp.

“I think just their ability to work with each other and I feel like pull the best out of each other, if you will. I think Drew brings clarity in some areas, which is good and that’s always going to help Goff," said Goff. "I think at the same time, Goff has these things that he sees, that he likes, that we’re capable of doing with what we have. And he knows he can do it, to where Drew is open to those and we’ve used some of those. I think that’s a good thing, man,

“I think that’s how you don’t stay stale, man. You continue to grow and with where our quarterback is, playing at a high level to be able to continue to test him and push him but also allow input and allow him to do things that even though it may be a little new, a new wrinkle that he feels comfortable trying, it’s a good thing," Campbell commented further. "And then in regard to something Drew wants, he may not love it, but he’s willing to go and give it a go. I think that expands his own horizon. I just think it’s a good give and take, and I think those guys to this point have worked really well together.”

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