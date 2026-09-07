Detroit Lions 2026 Team Captains Revealed

The Detroit Lions have announced their captains for the upcoming 2026 season.

The Lions have revealed seven players who will hold captain status, starting with quarterback Jared Goff. Joining him on offense are wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and offensive tackle Penei Sewell. On defense, the Lions will be represented by defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, linebacker Jack Campbell and defensive tackle Alim McNeill. Punter Jack Fox will be the special teams captain.

Goff, St. Brown and Sewell are all entering their sixth season with the organization. All three were acquired in the first year of the Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell regime, Goff via trade and St. Brown and Sewell through the NFL Draft that year.

St. Brown and Sewell have been named First Team All-Pros in multiple seasons, as they have quickly ascended to the level of the best in the league throughout their respective careers. Meanwhile, Goff has been one of the league's most durable and reliable passers since he shook off a tough first year with the Lions.

Since being added to the organization, they've all been crucial parts of the big turnaround. Hutchinson joined the fold a year later as the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 Draft, while Campbell was the team's 18th overall pick the following year.

Our captains for the 2026 season pic.twitter.com/IOfWnWDEln — Detroit Lions (@Lions) September 7, 2026

Campbell is a new addition to the group of captains. He presumably fills the void left by the departure of Alex Anzalone, who was a multi-year captain before leaving in free agency on a two-year contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Iowa product is coming off a breakout season, as he was named a First Team All-Pro for a performance that included career-best totals in tackles, tackles for loss and sacks.

Hutchinson is also coming off a huge season, as he earned Pro Bowl honors after a career-best 14.5 sacks to further establish himself as one of the league's best young pass-rushers. McNeill is a first-time captain who is looking for a bounceback season after returning from an injury midway through last season.

Anzalone wasn't the only player who left a leadership void. The Lions also released a pair of veterans prior to free agency in Graham Glasgow and Taylor Decker, but Campbell was adamant throughout the offseason that the team had the leaders to be able to offset those voids.

Fox has established himself as one of the best punters in the game and is one of the team's longest-tenured players, as he's entering his seventh season with the team.

Detroit opens the regular season on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints at Ford Field.

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