Notebook: Maxx Crosby Rumors, Lions Roster, Jamo

The 2026 trade deadline is quickly approaching, and much like previous years Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby's name is being shared.

Crosby had something of a tumultous offseason when the Raiders traded him to Baltimore, but the deal was canceled after he failed his physical with the Ravens. As a result, he returned to Las Vegas and has played in every game. Up to this point in the season, Crosby has notched two sacks and a forced fumble.

The Eastern Michigan product has an obvious tie to the Lions, as he was born in Lapeer, Michigan and played at Eastern. He has been a popular target for the Lions and their fans in trade discussions for multiple years.

According to a report from Tom Pelissero, he has no desire to be traded but the Raiders will listen to potential offers.

To get a sense for his market, it's important to note that when the Ravens and Raiders made the initial deal, Baltimore was sending Las Vegas two first-round picks. With less than a year passed since that deal, it will likely be a similar asking price for any interested team ahead of the Nov. 10 deadline.

Up to this point in the season, the Lions' pass-rush has been one of the best units in the league. Aidan Hutchinson and D.J. Wonnum are tied for the team lead with five sacks apiece, and the defense ranks tied-for-second with 21 sacks in total.

Lions' radio color commentator Lomas Brown made his pitch for Crosby to come to Detroit during a recent appearance on Woodward Sports Network.

“Man, come on Maxx. Come home Maxx. Maxx, we know your mom. Come on home, I’ve been talking to your mom, friend of the program," Brown said. "Come on home. She says she knows you want to come home. We want you home. You and Aidan, come on man, who's stopping that?”

Detroit Lions LEGEND Lomas Brown WANTS MAX CROSBY to COME HOME 👀



BIG LO WANTS A SPLASH MOVE 🙌 pic.twitter.com/yoEbT8GAO8 — Woodward Sports Network (@woodwardsports) October 28, 2026

Jamo contacts injured youth

Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams continued his charitable efforts recently, taking time to contact a youngster who had been involved in an accident.

Trevor Travier Jr., a 12-year-old from Warren, has been in CSM Children's Hospital ever since an unfortunate accident where he was hit by a truck while riding his bike according to a recent report from WXYZ Detroit. One day during his stay, he received a FaceTime call from Williams that was facilitated by Lincoln Middle School's School Resource Officer, Adnan Durrani.

"I appreciate you being a fan of me, man. I'm looking out. I'm thinking about you," Williams was observed telling Travier on the phone. "I hope everything goes okay, man. I'm thinking about you in my heart, for sure."

During the call, the two discussed how Travier often dials up big plays for Williams while playing the popular NFL video game 'Madden.'

In addition to the call, the Lions also sent Travier a gift basket that included a bobblehead and a new Williams 'Rivalries' jersey.

Roster news

For a second straight week, it appears as though the Lions have elected to not elevate any players from their practice squad. Teams can elevate players to get up to a total of 55 on their active roster on game days, but the Lions did not use this last week and appear to not have this week as well.

This is an intriguing development due to how the Lions have typically utilized their practice squad under the leadership of Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell.

Still, it's a promising sign as the Lions' roster is healthy with only one player on the active roster holding an injury designation this week, that being Roger McCreary who is questionable with a foot injury.