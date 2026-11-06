Odds Detroit Lions Beat Miami Dolphins in Week 9

The Detroit Lions will head down South to take on the 1-6 Miami Dolphins this Sunday.

Led by first-year head coach Jeff Hafley, the Dolphins have struggled to do much right in 2026. Through seven games, they've scored the second-fewest points (16.7/contest), plus they've allowed the ninth-most points (25.9/game).

Additionally, Miami did not notch its first win of the season until Week 7, defeating Aaron Glenn and the N.Y. Jets, 28-25.

Undeniably, it's been a rough season for Hafley & Co., which find themselves in possession of the third-worst record in the NFL. The only teams which have been worse are the Tennessee Titans (1-7) and the L.A. Chargers (0-7).

The Lions, under Dan Campbell, were once in the same unenviable shoes as the Dolphins. When Campbell first took over in the Motor City in 2021, Detroit was far from one of the most formidable teams in the NFL. Instead, just like the Dolphins currently, Campbell & Co. experienced their fair share of struggles and lost plenty of games on their way to establishing their tough, gritty identity. In fact, Detroit started the aforementioned campaign 0-10-1 before winning its first game in Week 13 against the Minnesota Vikings.

In that sense, Campbell sees plenty of parallels between those Lions and this current iteration of Miami.

“Coach Hafley’s done a good job in his first year,” the sixth-year Lions head man expressed to reporters this week. “A lot of similarities — it reminds me of what we were when we came in. They’re young, they’re hungry, they’re active, they run, they hit, they hustle, they finish, try to play disciplined ball. And they’re playing that way.”

As much as Campbell's squad is undoubtedly the better team, you can't take anyone lightly in the NFL. And for as bad as the Dolphins have been, it's important to note they have not lost a game by more than seven points since Week 4. Their last double-digit loss came in Week 3 against the Kansas City Chiefs (24-10).

And on top of all that, the Lions are severely banged up entering this Week 9 matchup, after suffering a plethora of injuries a week ago against Minnesota.

They lost five total defensive players in the divisional tilt, including defensive captain Jack Campbell, the two best members of their secondary (Brian Branch and D.J. Reed) and EDGE DJ Wonnum. And they all are in danger of missing Detroit’s interconference contest in Miami.

As a result, Miami – led under center by fifth-year passer Malik Willis – might have a chance to do some damage against Lions defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard's unit.

Yet, the Lions are seven-point favorites, per multiple sportsbooks, for a reason, and should emerge victorious in the road affair.

At this present juncture, I'll give Detroit a 72 percent chance to secure the Week 9 victory.