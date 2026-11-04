Jack Campbell Statement: Has Lower Body Movement, Issues With Upper Body

The Detroit Lions and Jack Campbell have released another update regarding his current health status.

Campbell was hospitalized Sunday after a collision in the fourth quarter of the Lions' 19-15 win over the Minnesota Vikings. After the hit, he remained on the turf while being tended to by the team's medical staff before being carted to the ambulance and taken to the hospital.

Head coach Dan Campbell has spoken multiple times since the injury, noting the duality between the concern he and the team faces regarding Campbell's situation while also taking into account the necessary preparation required for their upcoming game against the Miami Dolphins.

Teammates and fans alike have shown an outpouring of support for their injured teammate, with several players speaking at length about the impact Jack Campbell has both in the locker room as a leader as well as on the field as a player.

The Lions will have to brace for the reality of being without their middle linebacker and defensive on-field play-caller. Campbell, an All-Pro in 2025, handled a hefty responsibility that will not be easily replaceable for coordinator Kelvin Sheppard.

Detroit's linebacker room currently is headlined by a trio of veterans in Derrick Barnes, Malcolm Rodriguez and Trevor Nowaske. Amen Ogbongbemiga is also a journeyman in his first year with the Lions, while they added KJ Britt off of the New England Patriots' practice squad.

It is shaping up to be a challenging week for Detroit, who also has multiple other key contributors dealing with ailments. Defensive end DJ Wonnum and safety Brian Branch are both in concussion protocol, while D.J. Reed is dealing with a hip injury.

On offense, the Lions could be without center Cade Mays, who suffered an ankle injury in the first half of the Vikings game, as well as running back/kick returner Jacob Saylors (neck).

Detroit is currently 5-2, with back-to-back wins over NFC North opponents heading into Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins. It begins a challenging stretch, as this upcoming game will be followed by a trip to Germany, a home game against the Buccaneers and then a Thanksgiving showdown with the Chicago Bears.

Here is the Campbell statement in full, released by the team on Wednesday afternoon.

"My family and I want to sincerely thank everyone for the overwhelming amount of love, prayers, and support we’ve received over the past few days. It means more to us than words can express.



I’m incredibly encouraged by the progress I’ve made in such a short period of time. I have full movement in my lower body, and I’m continuing to make progress with movement in my upper body. I know there’s still work ahead, but I remain very optimistic. I’m taking things one day at a time, staying positive, and focusing on getting better.



My faith in God has never been stronger. I know He has a plan for me, and I trust in that plan. I know there may be challenges ahead, but with my faith, my family, and so many people in my corner, I know we’ll get through this.



I especially want to thank the athletic trainers and medical personnel who responded and cared for me on the field. I know those were difficult moments, and I’m incredibly grateful for the professionalism, compassion, and care you showed me. The way you handled everything and looked after me when I needed it most is something I’ll never forget. From the bottom of my heart, thank you.



I also can’t say enough about the incredible care I’ve received from the medical team at Henry Ford Hospital and the Detroit Lions medical staff. They’ve been amazing to me and my family throughout this process, and I’m truly grateful for everything they’ve done.



To my teammates, coaches, and everyone in the Lions organization, I want you to know how much I love and appreciate you. This team is a family to me, and the way everyone has been there for me means everything. I’m proud to be a Detroit Lion and couldn’t ask to be surrounded by a better group of people.



One thing I’ve learned about Detroit is that this city is built on toughness, resilience, and grit. That’s exactly how I’m going to approach this challenge.



Please continue to keep me and my family in your prayers. We feel the love, and I can’t thank everyone enough.



God is good. My faith is strong."

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