One Dream NFL Draft Trade That Could Change Detroit Lions Overnight

The Detroit Lions could make a splash over the weekend during the NFL Draft.

Entering his sixth Draft, general manager Brad Holmes has at times been very aggressive in trading to get players he wants on draft night. Notable examples include a big move up to land Jameson Williams in 2022 and dealing three third-round picks to go get wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa last year.

The Lions have not made a big trade for a player during the Draft in Holmes' tenure as GM, but have made deals sending players away for picks. Notably, the team traded running back D'Andre Swift in 2023 after drafting Jahmyr Gibbs.

If the Lions really wanted to make a big splash, the team could look at the market of players on expiring contracts to try and take a big swing. One possible option is New York Giants defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux, who will play the 2026 season on his fifth-year option the team picked up last year.

A first-round pick in 2022, Thibodeaux was drafted the same year as the Lions selected Aidan Hutchinson second overall. Those two were considered the top players at their position that year, with the Lions striking gold on their pick of Hutchinson.

Thibodeaux hasn't had as strong of a career as Hutchinson, but has shown plenty of upside in his first four seasons. The Giants have already made one big trade recently, dealing defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence in exchange for the 10th overall pick this year, and could be looking to make another.

A recent NFL Network report indicates that the team seems less likely to trade Thibodeaux after the move involving Lawrence, but with two top-10 picks could put themselves in position to draft an EDGE rusher that would potentially make the veteran expendable.

The team also has veteran Brian Burns and Abdul Carter on the roster. Burns is in the third year of a five-year, $141 million contract while Carter was a top-five pick in last year's draft.

Thibodeaux has had some struggles, as he had 2.5 sacks in 2025 after being limited to 10 games. He had a big sophomore campaign in 2023 with 11.5 sacks, but injuries have inhibited his progress over the last two seasons.

The Oregon product had a 66.0 overall defensive rating in 2025, along with an 80.7 run defense grade and a 58.0 pass-rush grade.

New York will also have to weigh whether or not they want to pay Thibodeaux a second contract in what is becoming an ever-increasing market for EDGE rushers. The Lions know this market well after signing Hutchinson to a contract extension worth an average annual value of $45 million.

If the Lions were to make this deal, perhaps the value of the trade would come down with Thibodeaux on an expiring contract. They hold just two picks inside the top-100 picks, which softens the amount of damage they could do from a capital perspective.

However, the move would be a good one for Detroit because it would give them a bona fide second option alongside Hutchinson within their pass-rush. This would make them a more palpable contender for multiple reasons.

For starters, the Lions play a lot of man coverage and having a second pass-rusher who can get after opposing quarterbacks would be a big benefit. They struggled at times in years past with the rush and coverage not marrying up, leading to big plays.

It would be tough to convince the Lions to do this if the asking price was a first-round pick, but they also hold the 50th overall pick and plenty of Day 3 capital. Holmes could put together an intriguing offer by packaging these picks to make a move.

Additionally, they could allow Thibodeaux to thrive by using him in key situations without putting too much on him from a run defense perspective. They signed D.J. Wonnum to a one-year contract, and Wonnum specializes in stuffing the run.

Another aspect of this is that it could change Detroit's draft approach. While there are some solid EDGE options expected to go early in the Draft, the mid-to-late-round prospects aren't as appealing. If they acquired Thibodeaux, it would solve one of their biggest needs as opposed to potentially reaching for a prospect they didn't love.

With the Giants having multiple options still on their roster and the Lions in need of a second option to complement Hutchinson, adding Thibodeaux in the final year of his deal makes sense. It could heighten Detroit's ceiling, while also putting them in a position to potentially earn a compensatory pick in the future if they weren't able to retain him beyond the upcoming season.