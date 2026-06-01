Lions Fans React to Myles Garrett Trade: Many Are Jealous, Some Are Fine
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News of star defensive end Myles Garrett being traded from the Cleveland Browns to the Los Angeles Rams sent shockwaves across the National Football League and to supporters of the Detroit Lions.
Many expressed significant frustrations general manager Brad Holmes has not been willing yet to push harder to make an all-in trade for a high-caliber All-Pro, opting instead to stay the course of drafting prospects who fit the culture and retaining those who succeed.
One supporter shared, "It's not as much about Garrett as it is seeing these other NFC teams consistently be aggressive to go after a Super Bowl. Brad Holmes isn't willing to make these moves. I wish he would be."
Another added, "Hell yes! I will say that Verse being part of the deal takes a little of the sting out of it. He's pretty damn good ... HE'S NOT MYLES GARRETT...but he's pretty good."
Detroit is still among the rare group of team's that have not ever appeared in the Super Bowl. For the second time, Rams general manager has made an aggressive push to land the Lombardi Trophy.
Recall, the last time the Super Bowl was held at SoFi Stadium, the Rams traded for Matthew Stafford and won it all in their home stadium.
Not all fans were disappointed in the Lions for not being able to land a premier defensive end via trade.
One fan posted, "Come on Doc that’s a dumb question my guy. Lol yes 99.9% of this fan base would want this trade but we all know that’s not what this team does. Brad loves his guys, won’t swing for the fences but GB/LA/ Philly/ SF has, have made big moves to win it all."
Many expressed it would have likely been too costly for Detroit to potentially give up Aidan Hutchinson and multiple draft picks.
Detroit is also not able to take on many lucrative, external free agent contracts, due to their desire to offer Jahmyr Gibbs, Brian Branch and Sam LaPorta lucrative extensions.
A supporter expressed, Who would we have given up? You ain’t gonna give up Hutch after paying him the dead cap would be way too high. They wanted young talent IN ADDITION to draft picks. It sounds great but we’d have too much of a hole in the roster if trading away anyone of value."
Here is a sample of the reaction online to the biggest blockbuster NFL trade of the offseason.
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John Maakaron has covered Detroit Sports since 2013. Brings a vast array of experience covering the Detroit Tigers, Detroit Lions, Michigan Wolverines, Michigan State Spartans, Detroit Mercy Titans, and Oakland University Golden Grizzlies. John brings a wealth of sports broadcast experience. In 2013, John had the vision to establish the Detroit Sports Podcast Network. Has recorded over 3000 podcasts analyzing Detroit Sports. In 2019, Sports Illustrated Media Group, a historical sports media outlet, partnered with Detroit Sports Podcast to provide daily Lions content for their growing and expanding digital media outlet. Our Lions content can also be read in the newspaper at The Oakland Passionate about Detroit Sports and it is reflected in his coverage of the local teams!