Lions Fans React to Myles Garrett Trade: Many Are Jealous, Some Are Fine

News of star defensive end Myles Garrett being traded from the Cleveland Browns to the Los Angeles Rams sent shockwaves across the National Football League and to supporters of the Detroit Lions.

Many expressed significant frustrations general manager Brad Holmes has not been willing yet to push harder to make an all-in trade for a high-caliber All-Pro, opting instead to stay the course of drafting prospects who fit the culture and retaining those who succeed.

One supporter shared, "It's not as much about Garrett as it is seeing these other NFC teams consistently be aggressive to go after a Super Bowl. Brad Holmes isn't willing to make these moves. I wish he would be."

Another added, "Hell yes! I will say that Verse being part of the deal takes a little of the sting out of it. He's pretty damn good ... HE'S NOT MYLES GARRETT...but he's pretty good."

Detroit is still among the rare group of team's that have not ever appeared in the Super Bowl. For the second time, Rams general manager has made an aggressive push to land the Lombardi Trophy.

Recall, the last time the Super Bowl was held at SoFi Stadium, the Rams traded for Matthew Stafford and won it all in their home stadium.

Not all fans were disappointed in the Lions for not being able to land a premier defensive end via trade.

One fan posted, "Come on Doc that’s a dumb question my guy. Lol yes 99.9% of this fan base would want this trade but we all know that’s not what this team does. Brad loves his guys, won’t swing for the fences but GB/LA/ Philly/ SF has, have made big moves to win it all."

Many expressed it would have likely been too costly for Detroit to potentially give up Aidan Hutchinson and multiple draft picks.

Detroit is also not able to take on many lucrative, external free agent contracts, due to their desire to offer Jahmyr Gibbs, Brian Branch and Sam LaPorta lucrative extensions.

A supporter expressed, Who would we have given up? You ain’t gonna give up Hutch after paying him the dead cap would be way too high. They wanted young talent IN ADDITION to draft picks. It sounds great but we’d have too much of a hole in the roster if trading away anyone of value."

Here is a sample of the reaction online to the biggest blockbuster NFL trade of the offseason.

No. But, do something of significance would be nice. — Robert Drummond (@PARobert) June 1, 2026

Brother, you’re living in the SOL past. No chance they could have afforded him. You’re just impatient with wanting to win. There’s upside to both building through the draft and getting an All-in player. It’s not just one way — Woogie (@WoogieH1M) June 1, 2026

Hell yes! I will say that Verse being part of the deal takes a little of the sting out of it. He's pretty damn good... HE'S NOT MYLES GARRETT...but he's pretty good. — Tom O'Malley (@TomOmalley942) June 1, 2026

On lone Wolf show doc u ponded the table saying lions should f them picks well brad doesn't operate that why like less Snead does — Steve (@stevechimenti) June 1, 2026

Come on Doc that’s a dumb question my guy. lol yes 99.9% of this fan base would want this trade but we all know that’s not what this team does . Brad loves his guys , won’t swing for the fences but GB/LA/ Philly/ SF has, have made big moves to win it all . — Jesse Adams (@j_adams25) June 1, 2026

Who would we have given up?



You ain’t gonna give up Hutch after paying him the dead cap would be way too high



They wanted young talent IN ADDITION to draft picks



It sounds great but we’d have too much of a hole in the roster if trading away anyone of value — Everyones Grudge (@KevonMcCalister) June 1, 2026

It's not as much about Garrett as it is seeing these other NFC teams consistently be aggressive to go after a Super Bowl. Brad Holmes isn't willing to make these moves. I wish he would be. — Drew Ellis (@ellisdrew) June 1, 2026

Lions are not aggressive like the Rams and Eagles. Dumb question. It is why the Rams and Eagles have recent SBs and the Lions ..... don't. — DaveWood06Aces (@DaveWood06Aces) June 1, 2026

1. We still need to pay Gibbs.

2. Rams had the best odds winning the SB without Myles Garrett.

3. Had the Browns be a playoff team so I don’t know why they were the ones to pull the trigger.

4. We got Derrick Moore so it’s not like we don’t have an Edge.

So no. Save for Gibbs. — Hypersonic (@HyperSonic281) June 1, 2026

How does LA and Philly etc get big FAs while Detroit “can’t afford them”? “Haven’t you heard of the cap” — Schaubee (@schaubee) June 1, 2026