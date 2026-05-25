One Roadblock That Could Be Preventing Jahmyr Gibbs Lions Extension

The Detroit Lions may not be able to finalize the long-term contract extension of running back Jahmyr Gibbs due to a similar player on the Atlanta Falcons who is seeking a similar deal.

Both Gibbs and Bijan Robinson are expected land lucrative, long-term contract extensions this offseason. The Lions and Falcons both exercised the fifth-year options that are afforded to first-round NFL draft picks.

Last month, Adam Schefter expressed on an episode of his podcast he expects both Gibbs and Robinson to secure extensions.

"Take a look at the running backs right now, Bijan Robinson is going to cash in. Jahmyr Gibbs is going to cash in. De'Von Achane is going to cash in," said Schefter. "There are going to be some big running back deals that get done at some point this offseason. So while we've already seen one big wide receiver deal, get ready for the parade of running backs, because that's what's coming next."

Additional Detroit Lions Insider Analysis: NFL Gives Very Promising Contract Updates For Jahmyr Gibbs, Sam LaPorta

The highest-paid running backs are Saquon Barkley of the Eagles (20.6 million) and Christian McCaffrey (19 million). Both Achane (16 million) and Breece Hall (15.25 million) were able to get their extensions taken care of.

Representatives for both talented running backs could decide to play the waiting game, not wanting to accept an offer first. It is expected the other will then instantly just ask for more, once the first contract is agreed to.

Detroit has been willing to reward draft picks who perform and live up to expectations. Recently, linebacker Jack Campbell inked his extension and is the second-highest paid linebacker.

General manager Brad Holmes also has to consider how much is the limit to pay the former Alabama Crimson Tide running back, given there are extensions to negotiate for safety Brian Branch and tight end Sam LaPorta.

If an agreement is not reached, the Lions still have the option of using the franchise tag the next couple of years to keep Gibbs in the mix.

With the departure of David Montgomery, the 24-year-old will now take over as the Lions No. 1 running back.

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