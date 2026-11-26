The Detroit Lions have released their official list of players that will not suit up against the Chicago Bears at Ford Field.

Cornerback Ennis Rakestraw was previously ruled inactive, as he continues to work his way back from a shoulder injury.

D.J. Reed and Kerby Joseph did not appear on the injury report and are set to play against Ben Johnson's squad.

Veteran defensive end DJ Wonnum has been ruled inactive after not participating in walkthrough practices this week. Undrafted free agent Anthony Lucas was elevated from the practice squad to provide insurance at the defensive end position.

Safety Chuck Clark will also be inactive this week. Against the Buccaneers, the talented defender was the green dot captain, given his prior experience leading a defense and communicating defensive calls.

Others ruled inactive include defensive lineman Tyrus Wheat and rookie cornerback Keith Abney.

“It's definitely some extra preparation for sure. I have not done it in three seasons, since 2022. So, just talking to myself at the house, saying the calls, making sure I'm not stuttering or mumbling up my words or whatnot, talking to the guys in the huddle and just not overthinking it, trying to get them all back on one page," said Clark. "I mean, that's the biggest thing. I know when I'm back there and I don't have a green dot, 'Hey, what's the call? What's the call?' So, guys want that call quick, fast so they can think and process, see the formation and we can go out there and make plays.”

He expressed he was proud of the defense and how they executed last week, especially since the Buccaneers had the top rushing offense in the National Football League.

“It felt good for sure," said Clark. "I mean, but it's always room to improve and grow. I mean, that's the cliche answer. I mean, we definitely left some things out there in that aspect of the run game. But we just definitely want to grow and get better. But facing a duo with tandem like that, man, we know those guys can take to the house at any time. So, that was big just to have that put out against them.”

Lions' Week 12 Inactives List

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