One Trade That Could Still Transform the Detroit Lions Offseason

The Detroit Lions do feel a sense of comfort with their current safeties unit, despite key players working their way back from injuries.

Kerby Joseph and Brian Branch were considered one of the top safety units in the league, but the team must now turn to veteran safeties to fill the void left while they rehab from significant injuries.

Even with Avonte Maddox, Rock Ya-Sin, Christian Izien and Chuck Clark on the roster, Detroit should continue to look across the league for safety help.

One player who caught the attention of his coaching staff last season was safety Grant Delpit of the Cleveland Browns.

Delpit was one bright spot on a team that finished the 2025 season with a 5-12 record. After parting ways with Myles Garrett, the Browns could be open to dealing a player on the last year of his contract.

Back in December of 2023, Delpit inked a three-year, $36 million extension. Despite a down season for the team, Delpit was among the bright spots on the Browns' defense.

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As Browns On SI explained in October of last season, "The Cleveland Browns are getting elite production from Grant Delpit in 2025. The former 44th overall selection in the 2020 NFL Draft is off to an incredible start to the season, recording 41 tackles, two for a loss, two quarterback hits, one forced fumble and one sack on the season. You'd think those numbers are coming from a linebacker or edge rusher, but it's from one of the top safeties in the league who is dualling as a rush and pass defender. In the passing game, he's got three deflections and one interception."

The Browns utilized Delpit's skill set in a variety of ways and he was effective in multiple different personnel groupings.

"Short-yardage package, he plays like a corner position. Base, will play a safety position. We have a big nickel that he plays the big nickel. We have nickel where he’s playing safety, dime where he’s playing a dime linebacker," said former Browns defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz. "That’s very difficult to do. But, he has the skill set to do it and intelligence and the work ethic to. He’s making a lot of plays for us.”

A reasonable trade involving draft picks could net the Lions a player to solidify a secondary that is need of a resurgence this season.

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