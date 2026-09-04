Lions Practice Squad Players Most Likely To Be Promoted

The Detroit Lions are entering Friday with two spots open on their active roster.

After waiving two players, the Lions have room to add players heading into the regular season opener next weekend against the New Orleans Saints.

Detroit filled out its practice squad shortly after final roster cuts, with 15 of the 16 players having suited up for the team throughout training camp. Now, those players could get an opportunity on the active roster early in the season amidst some injuries the team is currently dealing with.

Here are three players with the best chance to have a significant role for the Lions who are currently on their practice squad ahead of Week 1.

WR Tom Kennedy

With the Lions' current needs, the most clear option to be signed to the active roster is Kennedy. As the franchise's longest-tenured player, Kennedy has earned the coaching staff's trust and could provide some return ability in addition to receiver depth.

Detroit kept just four wide receivers at final cuts, and aside from Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams there are questions. In particular, the team cut the most clear-cut option to serve as the punt returner in Greg Dortch.

Kennedy returned 16 kickoffs and three punts last year for the Lions, and could be a player the team feels confident about early in the season to play a role like that.

While his receiving production is limited as far as the regular season goes, he's proven in past years during the preseason that he can contribute when called upon.

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OL Mason Miller

An undrafted free agent out of North Dakota State last season, Miller showed some upside throughout training camp this year and even made good on an opportunity to play the center position in the finale.

Though he's an interior lineman, he had been limited in his work at center prior to playing the position in the team's last preseason matchup. Because of this, he could be a player the team looks to early to see if his production is sustainable.

Detroit has the injury to Cade Mays that they will need to deal with heading into the regular season, and Juice Scruggs appears to be the best option. However, Miller could provide valuable depth as well as an understanding of the offense that younger or newly added options may not be able to offer.

CB Nick Whiteside

Whiteside got off to as strong of a start as anybody in training camp, but his progress ultimately was slowed by the fact that he couldn't sustain that level of production. Because of this, the Lions elected to not keep him on their active roster.

The Saginaw Valley State product has some range at the cornerback spot, but will need to prove it can translate to success during the regular season. Whiteside has the ability to fill a void in Detroit's special teams and defensive units, and could wind up being a solid and steady option for Kelvin Sheppard's group.

Whiteside gained some valuable experience playing for Detroit last season amidst injuries, and if he were to handle his opportunities, he could be of plenty of value behind D.J. Reed and Rock Ya-Sin as a boundary corner or even a safety.