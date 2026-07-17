Detroit Lions Top Offensive Triplets Ranked Third Heading Into 2026

The Detroit Lions are set to feature one of the most potent offensive units this upcoming NFL season.

Despite things not working out for John Morton, the team was still able to move the football and score points in 2025.

Now that Dan Campbell has hired an offensive coordinator that aligns better with the players on the active roster, the unit should be able to record plenty of positive statistical measures.

CBS Sports recently released their ranking of every team's offensive triplets and where the combo stands heading into a new season.

Jared Goff, Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jahmyr Gibbs were ranked third, only behind the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals.

As NFL writer Jared Dubin explained, "It's been a remarkable rise for the Lions, who started from damn near the bottom and are now here, ranked inside the top three. Goff is an incredibly consistent quarterback who has improved in areas where he was once deficient. Gibbs is arguably the most explosive player in the NFL regardless of position. And St. Brown is, like Goff, a model of consistency who is always in the right place at the right time and seems to rack up catches with relative ease."

St. Brown and Gibbs are among the top ranked players at their positions, while Goff is still in the middle of his prime.

Last year, Goff finished second in the NFL in passing yards with 4,564 and threw 34 touchdown passes. Both Gibbs and St. Brown surpassed 1,000 yards from scrimmage as well, Gibbs for the second year in a row and St. Brown for the fourth.

As a result, the Lions can credibly be referred to as one of the most prolific offenses in the league.

The wideout was asked about new offensive coordinator Drew Petzing during a recent appearance on NFL Network's 'The Insiders,' and noted that his initial impressions have been positive throughout offseason workouts.

"It’s still early. I think Drew has great command of our offense right now. You only do so much in OTAs, you don’t have pads on, you can’t really run the ball," St. Brown said. "It was a lot of passing in OTAs, but that’s a big part of the game. Honing in on that, the way he likes to do things, the way he likes to call certain plays, brought some of his flavor from Arizona and where he’s been to our offense. I think it’s gonna be great.

"Once we get to training camp, we’re gonna be able to integrate more run game and play-action pass. I’m excited for it, can’t wait and think it’s gonna be great for all of us.”

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