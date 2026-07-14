The Detroit Lions have a group of veteran tight ends that could wind up being strong contributors for their offense in 2026.

New offensive coordinator Drew Petzing has a history of utilizing multiple tight ends within certain packages, which would allow the Lions to use both Sam LaPorta and an additional tight end.

This has its merits, as it can create favorable matchups along with bringing another body onto the line in an effort to create running lanes. While the team has Brock Wright and newcomer Tyler Conklin also in the mix, there is an intriguing option to add in veteran Jonnu Smith.

Released by the Pittsburgh Steelers after one season, Smith will be entering his 10th NFL season in 2026. He has been durable and reliable throughout his career, appearing in 141 games over his first nine seasons and providing both run-blocking and pass-catching for the teams he's suited up for.

Originally entering the league as a third-round pick of the Tennessee Titans in the 2017 NFL Draft, he spent the first four years of his career with the Titans before joining the New England Patriots for two seasons.

Additional Lions Insider Analysis: Why Penei Sewell Was Ranked Best Offensive Tackle in NFL

After that, Smith has spent the last three seasons on three different teams, including the Atlanta Falcons, Miami Dolphins and most recently the Steelers.

From a statistical standpoint, Smith took a step back for the Steelers last season. The previous year, he had a career year with the Miami Dolphins in which he logged 88 receptions for 884 yards and eight touchdowns.

For that performance, Smith signed a deal with the Steelers but was caught up in a crowded room that also included Pat Freiermuth and Darnell Washington. He had 38 catches for 222 yards and two touchdowns last year, despite appearing in all 17 games.

As a result, it can be interpreted that some of his down production has to do with the crowded room he was in. However, that wouldn't change much in Detroit as the team has an established top option in LaPorta, as welll as a reliable run-blocking second option in Brock Wright.

As a result, adding Smith would carry the implication that he would likely serve as a second or third option, and there may not be many targets available with all the talent Detroit has at its skill positions.

Still, Smith would provide serviceable production and solid competition for the group, and could challenge Wright for the second spot behind LaPorta. Yet, it may not be the type of situation Smith would be looking for if he was looking to be at the top of the depth chart.

Ultimately, Smith would be a low-risk add if the team were to sign him on a one-year deal, and he could provide competition for the likes of Wright and Conklin during training camp.