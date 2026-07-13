Overblown 2026 Detroit Lions Narratives

With Detroit Lions training camp approaching quickly, there has been plenty of interest surrounding different moves and decisions the team has made.

General manager Brad Holmes set out this offseason with a clear goal — to upgrade the offensive line and fill gaps in the roster with free agents on short-term commitments. Time will tell whether this approach works out, but the Lions believe they have what it takes to get back into the mix of the contenders.

As with any offseason, there have been storylines that have emerged and grown throughout the down time. As a result, there are some narratives that have taken on a life that may not be indicative of their importance.

Here are three narratives that have been overblown throughout the offseason.

The Lions are looking to trade Sam LaPorta

Barring a surprise, LaPorta is one of the next players in line for a massive extension. The amount that Kyle Pitts, another member of the 2023 class, received in his extension from the Atlanta Falcons raised eyebrows, but Holmes has shown he's loyal and willing to pay up for his star homegrown talent.

LaPorta is coming off a back injury that ended his season last year, and so there are presently some concerns about his ability. However, he has demonstrated his trustworthiness throughout the first three years of his career and could be the next big investment for the organization as a result.

With the amount Pitts received and the Lions' current cap state, some have speculated that LaPorta could be a player the team looks to trade ahead of the final year of his rookie contract. However, given how Holmes has operated with homegrown talent, that would be a jarring surprise if it were to happen.

There have been reports that the Lions are looking to get a deal done with LaPorta, and I believe the more likely outcome is that Detroit pays up to keep the talented tight end.

Both of the players directly behind him on the depth chart are on expiring contracts, and the Lions haven't operated in a manner that would suggest he's on his way out.

Brad Holmes is unwilling to spend

The Lions didn't have a massive free agency splash this offseason, as center Cade Mays was the only player that inked a multi-year deal in Detroit. However, that's not to say the Lions weren't busy this offseason, or that they're unwilling to spend.

For starters, the concerns about Holmes being unwilling to spend are directly answered by the massive contract extensions he has handed to players the team has drafted.

It's true that the team ranked near the bottom of the league in free agency spending, but have already given one member of their 2023 Draft class a hefty extension and have as many as three more on deck.

He has been notoriously thorough with evaluating players, and as a result the large financial sums go to players that have established trust within the organization.

Furthermore, the Lions were busy in free agency despite not making the massive signings. Detroit signed 11 notable free agents externally, and these are players that give them veteran depth.

While Holmes is not known for throwing large amounts to external free agents, he has proven that he's willing to make necessary moves while also spending big to keep the team's homegrown talent in house.

Defensive depth is set

While the Lions were busy in free agency and the draft adding to their defense, there are still some concerns surrounding the overall cohesive depth. With injury concerns as well as a lack of experience in some areas, there are some natural doubts about the group.

Detroit lost a lot defensively this offseason, including two defensive tackles, a defensive end, a linebacker and a former first-round cornerback. This is all in addition to both of their starting safeties harboring injury concerns with uncertain return dates.

DJ Reader, Roy Lopez, Al-Quadin Muhammad and Alex Anzalone all found new homes this offseason, while Terrion Arnold was released amidst ongoing legal drama. Now, the team will have to find adequate replacements as they look to improve a unit that finished 22nd in scoring last year.

Granted, the Lions do have some steady options such as Tyleik Williams, free agent signing D.J. Wonnum and multiple draft picks who can fill some of these voids. However, Williams will be asked to do more, while the Lions will have to get the newcomers up to speed quickly.

Detroit has key infrastructure returning like EDGE Aidan Hutchinson and defensive tackle Alim McNeill, while a return to health from Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph would be a massive development. Yet, I believe the overall success of the defense will be determined by just how big of production they get from these newcomers and players destined for bigger roles in 2026.