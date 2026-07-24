Ranking 2026 Detroit Lions Podcasts

One of the benefits of supporting and following the Detroit Lions is the excellent level of coverage from the media, both locally and nationally.

There is no shortage of podcasts that are dedicated to following and covering Dan Campbell's squad, especially since the organization has put together several consecutive winning seasons.

Starting a Detroit sports podcast back in 2013 provided this writer an opportunity to become an official media member in 2019.

Being a podcaster who is an avid fan of sports talk radio, here is the Lions On SI official ranking of podcasts covering and analyzing the Detroit Lions.

13.) Not The Same Old Lions Podcast

Host Matthew Soltysiak has a natural delivery and regularly brings in expert guests to discuss relevant Lions topics.

His experience as a former sports anchor allows him to express himself in a manner that keeps viewers interested.

12.) Woodward and Mane

Matt Broder and Brandon Dent will easily move up in the rankings next year. Both hosts are dedicated and work every Sunday morning to bring Lions fans insightful and entertaining content.

Co-host Stick might be the biggest "homer" on the internet, but you are forced to listen to his opinions, when he graces the show with his presence.

11.) Locked on Lions w/ host Matt Dery

Matt Dery brings years of experience in sports broadcasting and journalism. The former radio producer and veteran sports broadcaster has excelled in the podcast space, bringing a solid mix of opinions and expert guests.

10.) Locked On Lions Squad Show

Jake Riepma, Natalie Kerwin and Bradford Banta have developed a solid chemistry and are always ready to deliver the relevant news in a timely manner.

Riepma is a unique talent that has paid his dues and will be heard from for many years. Kerwin adds a refreshing insight about the team and is not afraid to share her opinion about things going wrong with the team.

According to the show's bio page, "Bradford Banta is an 11-year NFL veteran who went on to coach for 11 years in the NFL. A Graduate and 3 1/2-year starter at TE for the University of Southern California, Bradford’s 11-year NFL playing career included stops with the Indianapolis Colts, New York Jets, Detroit Lions, and Buffalo Bills."

9.) POD Mailbag

If you need your X's and O's fix, this show is the one for you.

Jeremy Reisman and Erik Schlitt break down football at an expert level and regularly address listener questions and concerns. The shows can drag on and on and go off into analytical tangents that leave the average listener wondering if they should believe Pro Football Focus, D.V.O.A. rankings or Next Gen Stats.

A little more of an entertainment element would immediately move this show up in the rankings.

8.) Daily Detroit Lions podcast

Jeff Risdon is an experienced writer and broadcaster who brings a wealth of knowledge at both the pro and college level.

The daily show breaks down relevant news and provides analysis that will leave the listener walking away feeling smarter.

7.) The Detroit News Gritiron Gang

Beat writers Nolan Bianchi and Richard Silva have quickly developed a unique rapport that allows for interesting dialogue and analysis of the Lions.

Both have a solid foundation of knowledge about the history of the team and are willing to go outside the box to present their viewpoints.

6.) Welcome to Detroit: A Detroit Lions podcast

This podcast requires a Patreon subscription.

Colton Pouncy and Nick Baumgardner deliver a no-nonsense podcast that delivers in-depth analysis and direct insider analysis.

Both are excellent storytellers with the ability to keep the listener engaged. The shows do not drag on and the hosts do not speak in a dismissive tone.

5.) Lions Syndicate

This podcast is not for the average Detroit Lions supporter. The show takes a serious, critical look at the flaws of the organization and management.

YouTube has now become the marquee platform for podcasters and content creators to start channels and entertain their audience.

This show is never not entertaining, with a mix of harsh analysis and funny anecdotes that will leave viewers curious for more opinions on matters related to the Lions.

4.) Lions Talk Live

Dan Thornton is able to expertly blend his analysis to also include the audience on his daily broadcasts. Viewers feel a part of a community and tune in daily at 7 a.m. each weekday to start their day breaking down relevant news items.

Contributors Riley O'Brien and "SuperFanHutch" are regular contributors and add a positive energy that makes the show one fans must subscribe to.

3.) Dungeon of Doom: A Detroit Lions Analysis

This MLive Detroit Lions podcast is simply the right blend of entertainment and analysis.

Beat writers Benjamin Raven and Kory Woods have a way of making serious topics seem lighter and are able to analyze the game from multiple different viewpoints.

This writer can say he has been distracted multiple times just listening in on the duo laughing during their broadcasts at the teams Allen Park Performance Center.

If you have to limit your podcasts subscriptions, simply add this one and you will be just fine.

2.) Lions Collective

A solid concept has worked instantly for the Collective network of NFL shows. This show pairs a content creator with beat writers to break down the Lions on a weekly basis.

At times, the show can sound redundant, with beat writers often agreeing and sharing similar sentiments on various topics.

The shows lead host, Jeff Iafrate, should continue to present multiple different sides of a story and not shy away from a debate or two.

1.) Crunch Time Sports

Listen, inviting Lions On SI weekly for three years did not impact the vote in any way, shape or form.

Booner and Jeff recently returned to their rightful home at Woodward Sports . The dynamic duo talk about the Lions daily from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. to an audience that is engaged and passionate about their team.

Ahead of training camp, their Lions media frenzy covered every angle to give supporters all they needed to be informed and prepared for the next month of relevant talking points.

Make sure to add this show to your list of podcasts to see many prominent content creators and journalists breaking down the most relevant and important news.

For more comprehensive Detroit Lions coverage and NFL insider analysis, follow us on X, @detroitpodcast, head on over to our Facebook page and give it a like, follow us on TikTok, subscribe to the Detroit Lions On SI Lone Wolves YouTube Channel for daily videos, news, member-exclusive content.