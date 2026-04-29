Ranking Detroit Lions 2026 Undrafted Free Agent Signings

The Detroit Lions wasted little time adding to their draft haul.

After making seven selections in this year's Draft, general manager Brad Holmes and the Lions' front office quickly hit the phones to bring in undrafted free agents. There are some intriguing additions who could be factors in competitions for roster spots in training camp.

Holmes and company have been generally open to keeping undrafted free agents. Their roster is a meritocracy, meaning they allow players to compete for jobs and allow for players who enter as undrafted free agents to truly battle for spots.

Here is a ranking of the nine reported undrafted free agent signings made by the Lions in the days following the Draft.

9.) OL Melvin Priestly

Priestly started every game this past season at right tackle for Illinois, but some evaluators believe he will be better suited at guard at the professional level. He finished the year with a 65.9 overall offensive grade via Pro Football Focus, with a 68.1 run-blocking grade and a 71.5 pass-blocking grade.

Notably, Priestly allowed just two sacks and 14 total pressures last season. He is known for playing violent, and fits the Lions' style in that regard. However, the team has added depth at both guard and tackle and he will face an uphill climb for a spot on the roster as a result.

8.) TE Miles Kitselman

Kitselman doesn't have the flashiest production numbers from his college career, which began at Alabama and ended with two years at Tennessee. He became more of a receiving threat with the Volunteers, with 48 receptions for 554 yards over his final two seasons.

His calling card is his run-blocking ability, which the Lions value from their tight ends. Kitselman has solid hands and decent route-running ability, but his ability to compete for a roster spot will hinge on how well he can handle blocking assignments in the run game.

7.) QB Luke Altmyer

The Lions may be too deep to carry three quarterbacks on the active roster, but the addition of Altmyer to the quarterback room is an intriguing one. He is efficient and accurate on short and intermediate throws, and operated as a solid field general for Illinois.

Altmyer will have the opportunity to prove his ability throughout camp and the preseason, likely getting plenty of reps in preseason games. If he shows enough, a year on the practice squad working with Jared Goff and Teddy Bridgewater could be very beneficial for his career.

6.) EDGE Eric O'Neill

O'Neill traveled a long journey to the professional ranks, beginning at Long Island University at the FCS level. He had two big seasons there, then a year at James Madison before landing at Rutgers for his final collegiate seasons.

His 2.5 sacks last season won't pop off the page, but he did have 9.5 tackles for loss. He fits the mold of the team's big end role, as he could work primarily as a run-stuffer. If he can shed blocks and be a constant presence in the backfield, there's a path to a role.

5.) CB De'Shawn Rucker

Rucker began his collegiate career at Tennessee, but a move to South Florida for his final two seasons truly allowed him to flourish. He has plenty of intriguing athletic tools, namely his speed as evidenced by a blazing 4.38 at his Pro Day.

Rucker allowed opponents to complete passes at a 58.5 percent rate in his direction. His missed tackle rate of 19.4 is concerning, but he has some intriguing tools that could make him a competitor for a special teams role.

Former Tennessee Volunteers defensive back De'Shawn Rucker (28) during the second half against the Alabama Crimson Tide | Randy Sartin-Imagn Images

4.) DB Aamaris Brown

Brown has some versatility that could make him valuable for Detroit. He split time between the slot corner and safety positions, showing effectiveness in both roles. These hybrid players have had success in Detroit's defensive scheme, as they have found ways to maximize these types of talents.

If Brown can show some special teams ability, there could be opportunities for him. The Lions got deeper both at cornerback and safety this offseason, so it will be a challenge for him to unseat some of the veteran talents. However, he's fiesty and gels with their style, so keep an eye on Brown.

3.) DE Aidan Keanaaina

After beginning his career at Notre Dame, Keanaaina finished at California as one of their key interior defensive line players. He saw an uptick in both playijng time and production in his move out west, including a big senior season with 56 combined tackles.

Keanaaina was at his best as a run defender, notching 2.5 tackles for loss in each of his last two collegiate seasons. He also pitched in 1.5 sacks in his final year, and there could be more production to unlock from a pass-rush perspective with some development.

2.) LB Erick Hunter

One of the top linebackers at the FCS level, Hunter had an impressive senior season and will now get the opportunity to prove that his skills translate. He was an FCS All-American, totaled 102 combined tackles and had 14 tackles for loss.

With Alex Anzalone's departure and the fact that the Lions have only six other linebackers currently on roster, there is certainly a window for Hunter to prove he belongs. The Lions place a ton of value on special teams, and if he can contribute in that area he could be making plenty of noise towards a roster spot.

1.) DE Anthony Lucas

The Lions landed one of the consensus highest-rated undrafted free agents in Lucas. He never quite lived up to the high expectations he had coming out of high school as a five-star recruit, but has athletic tools and upside that could lead to more production with development.

Detroit already doubled up at defensive end with Derrick Moore and Tyre West in the Draft, but Lucas is an intriguing addition. The team's group of EDGE defenders is getting crowded with others like Ahmed Hassanein still in the mix, but Lucas has the intangibles to be a contender for a spot.