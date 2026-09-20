3 Replacements For Kelvin Sheppard Who Would Instantly Improve Defense

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell has not been hesitant to make changes to his coaching staff, if the roster does not adapt well to the methods of the coordinator.

When the former NFL tight end first accepted the job, he hired Anthony Lynn to run the offense. After just one season, Lynn was dismissed.

John Morton was the choice after Ben Johnson chose to accept the head coach position with the Chicago Bears. He also lasted only one year in Motown.

Defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn departed after the 2024 season, paving the way for Kelvin Sheppard to be elevated from coaching the linebackers to leading the defensive unit.

Unfortunately, it has been a very rocky start, through the first 19 games of his tenure.

Here are three defensive coaches who has previous experience running defenses and could instantly calm down the messy play of the defense.

Additional Detroit Lions NFL Insider Analysis: Defensive Coorinator Kelvin Sheppard Is Clueless, Defense Looks Amateurish

Jim Schwartz

The former Lions head coach has had success as a defensive coordinator for many years. When the Browns chose to go in a different direction at head coach, the veteran defensive coach decided to move on.

In his first season in Cleveland back in 2023, he turned the defense into the No. 1 unit in the National Football League.

His success working with Myles Garrett would be encouraging for Aidan Hutchinson, who is now an annual Defensive Player of the Year candidate.

The Super Bowl winning coordinator would, over time, help the defense limit the amount of yards given up to opponents and would implement a pressure scheme that is far more effective then Sheppard.

Jim O'Neil

Detroit's assistant head coach/safeties coach helped to develop Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph into one of the top safety duos in the league.

He has previous experience as the defensive coordinator of the Browns and 49ers. He had more success with the AFC North squad, as he only lasted one season in San Francisco.

Accoring to MLive, "O’Neil has coached for 25 years in both college and the NFL. He joined Dan Campbell’s staff in 2024, working under Aaron Glenn, who is now the Jets’ coach. O’Neil started his NFL career with the Jets, serving as a defensive quality control coach in 2009 and as assistant defensive backs coach from 2010 to 2012."

The Jets interviewed O'Neil last offseason for their vacant defensive coordinator position.

During O’Neil’s stint in New York (2009-2012), the defense ranked first in in opponent passer rating (71.0), passing yards allowed (186.3 per game), completion percentage (52.6) and passing yards allowed per game (186.3).

Kacy Rodgers

Detroit's defensive line coach was on the Buccaneers staff that won Super Bowl LV.

In 2015, his first-year as the defensive coordinator of the Jets, Rodgers had instant success, turning the Jets defense into a top 10 unit.

He is widely respected for his ability to develop players, having worked with Jamal Adams, Marcus Maye, Leonard Williams and Muhammad Wilkerson.

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