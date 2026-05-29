Report: Jahmyr Gibbs Expected to Land Market Setting Contract

A new report has shed light on the status of contract extension talks between the Detroit Lions and running back Jahmyr Gibbs.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Friday that the Lions have intentions of paying up for Gibbs, and the extension could wind up resetting the market for running backs.

When the Lions drafted Gibbs in the first-round of the 2023 draft, the pick was criticized as the positional value was rated poorly. However, Gibbs has proven to be worthy of the pick and has emerged into one of the NFL's top dynamic talents.

Right now, Saquon Barkley of the Philadelphia Eagles is the highest-paid running back by average annual value at $20.6 million per year. Gibbs could be in a spot to elevate that total when he signs his new deal.

As a result, he's set up for a big pay day, and has some leverage on his side. Atlanta's Bijan Robinson, another first-round pick from the same draft, is also extension eligible.

This means that Gibbs could wind up waiting for Robinson to sign first, therefore allowing him to up the amount and reset the market. From the Lions' perspective, the latest report seems to indicate there's a willingness to make this level of deal.

“Gibbs is positioned to reset the running back market in a big way. Think $20 million per year or over. The Lions have expressed interest in doing a deal with Gibbs," Fowler explained. "There isn’t a lot of progress here yet. You have the next couple of months before training camp to try to hash this out, but because of the looming presence of Bijan Robinson too, who’s also eligible for an extension, Gibbs is in a position where if he wants to wait for Robinson to go first, he can do that."

"Gibbs is positioned to reset the running back market in a big way. Think $20 million per year or over." @JFowlerESPN details the possible contract extension between the Detroit Lions and Jahmyr Gibbs 📝 pic.twitter.com/QyqjyGjnGd — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) May 29, 2026

Fowler noted that the two backs are in a unique position, which is part of the reason there hasn't been serious momentum. Both could be waiting each other out, but ultimately it seems as though the Lions are willing to make it happen.

Under Brad Holmes, the Lions have a history of being proactive with extensions for players such as Penei Sewell, Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams. It will be intriguing to see how it plays out, as the presence of Robinson in the same spot as Gibbs makes for a unique situation.

Fowler noted that this could elongate the process, even though both parties seem actively interested in making a deal happen.

"It’s a little bit of a game of chess between those two running backs," Fowler said. "There are people who believe that Gibbs is the very best, number one running back over Robinson in the entire NFL. He’s gonna get a major contract, (the Lions) want to do it, just not a lot of progress. It’s gonna take some time.”