Report: Lions to Lose Aidan Hutchinson for Season

The Detroit Lions are celebrating a big win over the New England Patriots in Munich, Germany. But the emotions have been altered by an injury to one of their stars.

On Sunday, defensive end Aidan Hutchinson went down with a knee injury after jumping into the air celebrating a first quarter sack of New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye. Hutchinson did not return to the game, and fans immediately feared the worst.

While Lions head coach Dan Campbell did not immediately have an update during his postgame press conference, reports from NFL insiders indicate that Hutchinson is believed to have suffered a serious injury that will keep him out for the remainder of the season.

"Lions star DE Aidan Hutchinson suffered a significant knee injury," reported The Ringer's Tom Pelissero. "Imaging in Munich confirmed the injury to Hutchinson, whose right knee buckled as he celebrated a sack against the Patriots. He's out for the season."

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport added, "There does not appear to be hope that Hutchinson returns this season."

The injury to Hutchinson is a devastating blow for the Lions, who will be without one of the NFL's best pass-rushers. Even as they currently sit in first-place in the NFC North as winners of five straight with a 7-2 record, it makes the future somewhat gloomy given how impactful he is to the defense.

In Hutchinson's absence, the Lions will likely rely more on 2026 second-round pick Derrick Moore. After playing a small role earlier in the year, Moore has had two sacks apiece in each of the last two games including Sunday's win over the Patriots.

D.J. Wonnum is the other starter opposite of Hutchinson, while Tyler Lacy, Eric O'Neill and Ahmed Hassanein are other options on the EDGE. When Wonnum missed last week's game, Detroit also utilized undrafted rookie Anthony Lucas as a practice squad elevation.

With this news, Hutchinson has now suffered a season-ending injury for the second time in three seasons. In 2024, he was playing at an elite level before suffering a significant leg injury in the team's fifth game of the year.

Hutchinson has six sacks this season and 49 for his career through his first four seasons. Drafted second overall in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Michigan product has quickly asserted himself among the game's best at his position.

Last year, Hutchinson bounced back from the previous year's injury to have a career-best year. He logged 14.5 sacks, which earned him Second Team All-Pro honors. He also inked a four-year contract extension worth $180 million in October of last year.

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