Dan Campbell Addresses Aidan Hutchinson Injury: ‘Hurts a Little Bit’

The Detroit Lions (and their fans) took over Germany's Allianz Arena on Sunday morning. They controlled the international clash from start to finish, easily dispatching the reigning AFC champion New England Patriots, 35-10.

Yet, Detroit couldn't fully celebrate the Week 10 victory, a fifth straight win for Dan Campbell's squad. The reason why: Aidan Hutchinson, the team's star EDGE rusher, suffered an apparent knee injury on the first series of the game.

It came following a third-and-goal sack of Patriots quarterback Drake Maye by Hutchinson. The sack forced New England to settle for a field goal on the drive and led to Maye missing the rest of the game.

While the play shifted the momentum in favor of the Lions, it also cost them Hutchinson for the remainder of the contest. The University of Michigan product proceeded to hurt himself while celebrating the sack; he jumped in the air and upon coming down, landed awkwardly on his right leg.

In the immediate aftermath of the injury, Hutchinson was ruled questionable to return. Yet, he never played another down Sunday and was eventually downgraded to out.

After the game, Campbell didn't have an update regarding the injury. But, he did express it “hurts a little bit” to lose the pass-rusher.

“We’ll know more when we get back in the states,” Campbell said of Hutchinson. “But any time you lose a player of his caliber, the type of teammate he is, he's a captain of ours, that doesn't make things easy. But, I thought guys stepped up in his wake, and showed up for us today and helped us out.”

Entering the Week 10 affair, Hutchinson was the highest-graded EDGE defender in the NFL, with a Pro Football Focus overall grade of 91.7. Plus, he had generated 50 total pressures, the second-most among 110 qualified EDGE defenders.

Additionally, his sack Sunday was his seventh of the 2026 campaign and the 53rd of his five-year NFL career.

Consequently, if the Lions have to play without him for any significant period of time, it'd be a brutal blow to defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard's unit.

Hutchinson last missed a significant portion of a season in 2024, when he suffered a broken left tibia and fibula in a Week 6 contest against the Dallas Cowboys. The ailment cost him the remainder of the aforementioned season.

He bounced back from that major setback, though, and recorded a 16-sack, 100-pressure campaign in 2025. It earned him a 91.7 overall mark from PFF.

Dan Campbell: no immediate update on Aidan Hutchinson pic.twitter.com/LinhDePlIi — Nolan Bianchi (@nolanbianchi) November 15, 2026

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