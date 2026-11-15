Setting Lions Fans Expectations For Amon-Ra St. Brown Against Patriots

The Detroit Lions are set for a special game Sunday against the New England Patriots.

For the first time since 2015, the Lions will be playing a game on international soil. After their first two international trips were to London, they will be playing against the Patriots Sunday at Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.

It will be an especially special game for one specific Lion, that being wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown. The fifth-year wideout has ties to the region, as his mother Miriam was born in Germany. He has recently hosted football camps in the region during the offseason as well.

With how impactful he is for the Lions and how much the game means to him, many believe the wideout will be set up to have a big game. Even though he's listed as questionable with a rib injury after being limited in practice, the expectation is that he will in fact play Sunday.

Sports Betting Dime's Drew Ellis believes St. Brown will have a big showing and will get into the end zone at some point in Sunday's game. The USC product to score a touchdown at any point in Sunday's game is the Week 10 best bet.

St. Brown declared during a media session this week that he plans to have a special celebration lined up in the event that he scores a touchdown.

"Most of these Lions picks I decide a day or two before based on matchups, but this is one I’ve known I was going to pick for a long time," Ellis told Lions OnSI. "This game in Germany is special, especially for Amon-Ra St. Brown, who has family roots in the country. The German flag adorns his helmet each week. ASB always has some touchdown celebrations in mind and I 100% believe he has had something special planned for this game."

St. Brown has been on something of a quiet streak as of late, as he hasn't reached the end zone since Week 3 against the New York Jets. That was his fifth touchdown of the season, as he scored two each in the Lions' first two games.

With the stakes of playing a game in an area so close to his heart, Ellis believes St. Brown will get the job done and reach the end zone.

"He hasn’t scored in his last five games, so he’s definitely due and I think the team knows how important this game is for him," Ellis said. "I fully expect ASB to reach the end zone and have another memorable celebration for the German crowd."

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